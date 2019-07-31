Raycraft to coach MC
Former Windham High athletic director and varsity football coach Bill Raycraft will be back on the sidelines in the fall.
Raycraft announced his resignation as Windham’s AD and coach in March, and was introduced as Malden Catholic’s AD in early May. On Tuesday, MC headmaster John Thornburg announced Raycraft would take up the head football coaching role for the Lancers on an interim basis for the coming season.
Having served in his roles from the time Windham opened in 2009 until his resignation, Raycraft went 63-28 as the football coach and led the Jaguars to the 2014 Division 2 state title.
Brooks stars recognized
BostonLax released its ISL/Private Super Team last week and two local Brooks stars made the cut. Andover’s Mike Hughes (first team) and North Andover’s Nick Fulgione (second team) were among those selected. Hughes will play at Providence College next year, while Fulgione will play at Franklin & Marshall University.
Brooks rising senior Judge Murphy, of Cohasset, was also a first team selection. Murphy announced his commitment to St. Lawrence last week as well, while goalie Charlie Paras, another rising senior, committed to Ithaca College.
Coming up clutch
During Lawrence Post 15 Legion’s impressive postseason run, Anibal Pena has been a force at the plate, and at the perfect moments. In Saturday’s 3-0 win over Somerset, Pena went 3 for 4 with a big RBI double. On Monday, Pena went 2 for 4 with three RBIs in a comeback win over Sandwich.
Pena’s third RBI was the biggest, as he roped a game-tying triple in the final inning. He eventually crossed the plate with the winning run, too.
Robinson among best
Former Arlington High soccer and basketball star Miles Robinson has enjoyed success early in his Major League Soccer career with Atlanta United, and it hasn’t gone unnoticed.
Goal.com’s Ives Galarcep ranked Robinson at No. 35 on the list of the U.S.’s top 100 players in the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup pool. Robinson is rated ahead of established American stars like Wil Trapp, Darlington Nagbe and Bobby Wood, to name a few.
Hamilton native and New England Revolution Academy product Justin Rennicks failed to crack the top 100, despite a strong showing at the Under-20 World Cup this summer.
Betts goes berserk
Mookie Betts’ three-home run game last Friday was already incredible on the surface. He went deep in each of his first three at-bats, against the hated Yankees, extending the streak around the MLB to four straight nights in which a player hit three homers in a game, a league record.
The best part is that it came after he was inspired by Nico Sapienza, a 10-year-old he met through the Make-A-Wish Foundation. It’s reported that Betts even promised Sapienza a home run, so to see him deliver — and add a little extra — is something special.
