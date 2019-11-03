relive the action
For video highlight reels from Central Catholic’s playoff win over Lexington on Saturday, and Haverhill’s dominant win over Malden on Friday, visit Eagletribune.com.
The Central video features all six Raider touchdown — Ayden Perreira’s TD passes to Nate Hebert, Nick Donatio, Jermaine Wiggins and Nathel Achuo and TD runs by Mark Kassis and Michael Brown.
The Haverhill reel features touchdown runs by Disani Houston, Jancarlos Figuero, Aiden Alvarado and Carlton Campbell and a TD pass from Brady Skafas to Teyshon McGee.
Record passer
In his lone fall as Pentucket’s starting quarterback, Peter Cleary has rewritten the Sachems’ modern single-season passing records.
On Saturday, Cleary became the first Pentucket QB to top 1,000 passing yards in a season since The Eagle-Tribune began keeping complete records in 1995. His 1,072 yards surpass the previous program-best of 906 yards by Eagle-Tribune Athlete of the Year Tommy Beaton in 2004.
Cleary’s 330-yard passing performance two weeks ago, in a win over North Reading, also set a modern Sachem record. The previous best was Finn Graham’s 234 passing yards, also against North Reading, in 2016.
Breakthrough fall
When Andover girls soccer opens postseason play on Thursday, the Golden Warrior will look to match the program’s most victories in a season in at least a decade.
Andover’s 12-2-3 record this fall is just one win shy of the 2011 team’s 13-1-2 mark. The only other program teams to reach 11 wins in the 10 years were 2013 (11-5-4) and 2014 (11-3-5).
The Golden Warriors’ win over Central Catholic on Sept. 19 snapped a nine-game losing streak to the Raiders dating back to 2015. Their wins over North Andover snapped a seven-game winless streak to the Scarlet Knights dating back to 2014.
“I think that after our first preseason game, I knew that this team could accomplish amazing things this season,” said tri-captain Libby Pustis.
Lancer Firsts
Londonderry football set a program record for points in a game during its 69-22 victory over Manchester Central on Saturday, according to school state guru Leon Guertin.
Lancers quarterback Jake McEachern also successfully executed a drop kick for an extra point, another first for a program, according to Guertin.
Up and Down
North Andover’s Colin Blackwell earned a brief, one-day promotion to the Nashville Predators last week. He was on the bench for a win over Chicago, before being returned to the American Hockey League.
In nine game for the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals this fall, Blackwell has a goal and two assists.
