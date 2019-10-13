Relive the action
For video highlights from Pinkerton’s victory over Timberlane on Friday and Andover’s win over Methuen on Saturday, visit Eagletribune.com.
Pinkerton’s video features QB Nathan Campos’ touchdown run and TD pass to Gavin Auger and both Evan Wilson touchdown runs.
Andover’s reel features all three Josh “Bibi” Ramos touchdown runs and Michael Slayton’s TD plunge.
Hemp to Denver
Two-time Eagle-Tribune Swimmer of the Year Kerrigan Hemp of Central Catholic will continue her career at the University of Denver, Central reported on Twitter (@CCRaider_sports).
Hemp, a senior, won Eagle-Tribune MVP honors in 2016-17. Last fall, she was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star after winning the 500 freestyle title (school-record 5:07.52) and taking her third straight 100 backstroke crown (57.03) at the Division 2 state meet.
Shea wins two
Former Windham High star Matt Shea of Plymouth State was named one of the Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) top players two straight weeks.
He recently notched eight tackles and two interceptions, one he returned for a touchdown, in a victory over Fitchburg State. He entered the weekend third in the league with 43 total tackles.
Sad farewell
It was a sad day on the high school hockey scene — and for all of Massachusetts high school sports — when 21-year Boston Herald sportswriter Jim Clark announced that Saturday was his final day with the paper.
Clark’s “In the Slot” notebook and blog are the gold standard for high school hockey coverage, and rival coverage of any sport anywhere. He simply knows it all. It’s hard to imagine how the Super 8 hockey tournament could exist without Clark.
He’s hoping he will be around the rinks in some capacity again this winter.
Two years
Happy anniversary to the biggest sports fan I know, my wife Alison. Today (Oct. 14) is our two-year wedding anniversary.
That’s right, I controversially sat out a week of high school football coverage to tie the knot, but it was worth it.
Longo on Pats
Credit goes out to Haverhill’s Ollie Longo, who is shooting some stellar photos of the Patriots so far in the 2019 season. You can find Haverhill High grad Longo’s photos — including a great one of Chase Winovich from Thursday — on his Twitter page (@LongoOllie).
The Longo name is familiar to the Patriots media. His dad, of course, is longtime Eagle-Tribune Patriots writer Hector Longo, who now covers the team for the Boston Sports Journal.
