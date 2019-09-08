Relive the action
Video highlights from both Pinkerton and Windham’s football season-openers is available at Eagletribune.com.
The video features every Pinkerton score from Saturday — touchdown runs for Jacob Albert and Brady Day, TD passes from Jeff Potvin to Connor Colburn and Michael Zabriskie and a two-point conversion by Jack MacInnis.
Also featured is a touchdown run by Windham running back Riley Desmarais from Friday.
Salem changes
Concerns about Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) have caused plenty of changes to early season sports schedules, and Salem football has been one of those teams affected.
The Blue Devils’ Week 2 matchup with Londonderry on Saturday has been moved to 10 a.m. at Haverhill’s Trinity Stadium. It was originally at 7 p.m.
Salem’s Week 3 meeting with Concord has been moved from Haverhill to an away game, at Concord on Sept. 20 (7 p.m.)
Led by three touchdowns for Riley Mulvey, the Blue Devils opened the season with a 41-0 drubbing of Manchester Central on Friday.
Familiar name
Starting on the defensive line for Pinkerton on Saturday was big 6-foot-5, 300-pound sophomore George Nigro.
Does that name sound familiar?
Nigro — who made three tackles in the opener — is the son of longtime Haverhill High swim coach George Nigro.
Daccord Stars
Ottawa Senators goalie Joey Daccord of North Andover opened the 2019-20 preseason strong, making 34 save in a victory over the Montreal Canadiens Saturday in the NHL’s annual rookie tournament.
Daccord did have to leave the game after a teammate collided with him after making a save, but reports are he was not injured.
Belleville Senators (AHL) head coach Troy Mann — coaching the Ottawa team — raved about Daccord’s performance after the game. His interview can be found on the Senators’ Twitter page (@Senators).
Captains Corner
The new high school season is in full swing, so don’t let your team be left out of the Eagle-Tribune’s Commonwealth Motors Captains Corner.
Athletic directors, coaches, parents and even athletes are welcomed to submit pictures of their team’s captains.
Send the photos to Dwillis@eagletribune.com.
NH to Toronto
With the promotion of pitcher T.J. Zeuch, 11 members of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats squad that won the 2018 Eastern League title are now playing for the Toronto Blue Jays. That list is, of course, led by top prospects Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
John Schneider, the Fisher Cats’ manager last summer, is on the Blue Jays’ coaching staff.
...
