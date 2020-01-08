Riccio’s return
Congrats to Pinkerton’s Sofia Riccio on making her return to the court last Friday after tearing her ACL in a game against Bishop Guertin last year. The senior tri-captain scored a basket in the Astros’ 42-27 revenge win over Portsmouth, the team that knocked them out in the state semifinal last winter.
A day after the game, the team’s Twitter account (@PAGirls_hoop) said: “A year ago, Sof Riccio went down with an ACL tear. Since then, she’s never pitied herself. She’s been at every game and practice supporting and helping us grow. So watching her get back on the court yesterday was beyond rewarding. This is why we coach. These are the real wins.”
Local connection
Two North Andover natives are having fine seasons for the Salve Regina men’s hockey team, which is off to a hot 10-2-1 start to the winter. Junior forward John McLean has played in every game and is second on the team in both goals (6) and points (14), and sophomore forward George Sennott has also played in each game and has a pair of goals with three assists.
Dedicated AD
Huge props have to go to Pelham AD Todd Kress, who rented a large moving truck and drove down to Brandeis University to pick up used pole vault mats for his track athletes. Kress said that the mats were still in great shape, and it was a $20,000 value the Pythons got for $1,000.
Good choice
Phillips baseball coach Kevin Graber was selected as a featured presenter at this year’s World Baseball Coaches Convention, a three-day event starting on Thursday. A fine choice, as Graber is both one of the most successful coaches in the area as well as one of the nicest.
Running wild
The Ravens, behind Lamar Jackson and Mark Ingram, and the Titans, behind Derrick Henry, were the No. 1 and No. 3 ranked rushing teams, respectively, in the league during the regular season. Now, they’ll play each other in the AFC Divisional round.
Bold prediction: the game’s over in two-and-a-half hours.
New rule
Any professional golfer who’s won just one major should he henceforth referred to as a “major winner.”
Any professional golfer who’s won multiple majors gets to be referred to as a “major champion.”
Not saying that winning a major isn’t hard, but — like throwing a no-hitter in baseball — any pro can get hot and do it. This way, we can better differentiate between the “goods” and “greats” of golf. You want to prove you’re for real? Win twice.
