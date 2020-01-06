Rivera scoring away
Sophomore Dante Rivera of Methuen has been a model of consistency for the Plymouth State men’s basketball team. After 10 games, Rivera is averaging 16.0 points per game and 3.2 rebounds, which is almost exactly the same as last year, and he leads the team in steals.
Also for Plymouth State (5-5), former Central Catholic player Manny Sanchez, also a sophomore starter, is averaging 5.8 points.
Jefferson on fire
Former Phillips Academy standout Sam Jefferson is enjoying a spectacular year for the Colby College basketball team. After averaging 18.2 points last year as a junior, he is scoring at a 25.2-point clip this year for Colby, which is off to a terrific 10-0 start, and shooting at a record clip. He is shooting 62% from the floor, 52% from 3 and is at 91% for free throws (33 of 36). Jefferson hopes to play professional ball in Europe next year.
Ex-Astros shine
In UNH’s first indoor track meet of the season last month, in a win over Maine, two former Pinkerton standouts had strong performances. In the 3,000 meters, senior Sam Lanternier took first with a personal-best time of 8:47.69, while freshman Adam Spencer was second in the 55 hurdles with a time of 7.96. The Wildcats’ next meet is at home Jan. 18 against Holy Cross.
Traveling Owls
Fortunately, the Timberlane wrestling program has always been supported by an excellent booster club, because the Owls are doing a ton of traveling this winter, even more than usual. Last month, they were at the Beast of the East in Delaware, last weekend they were in Sanford, Maine and they still have trips to Essex, Vt., for a tournament and Danbury, Conn., for a super quad-meet.
Kane makes decision
Haverhill High senior Eliana Kane made a commitment over the holiday to the University of New England, where she will continue her hockey career and study osteopathy. Kane, an offensive defenseman who already has 13 points in just six games, is the second senior standout from the HPNA hockey team to make a commitment to keep playing hockey next year. North Andover’s Hannah Keating had previously committed to Utica College.
Need to recharge
Two teams trying to regain momentum will square off tonight when the Lawrence boys basketball team hosts Haverhill. Lawrence was impressive while winning a title in the Greater Lawrence Christmas Classic but then lost to Dracut, while Haverhill lost rather convincingly to Lowell twice within a week following a strong start to the season.
What a backfield!
Saw this reminder on twitter the other day: Alabama’s backfield once included Derrick Henry, Alvin Kamara, Kenyon Drake and TJ Yeldon. With Bill Belichick’s close ties to Nick Sabin, couldn’t he somehow have landed just one of them?
Contact Dave Dyer at ddyer@eagletribune.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.