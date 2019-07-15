Romeo gets position
Longtime Masconomet coach Bob Romeo has been hired to replace North Andover’s Bob Melillo as the North Reading girls basketball coach. Romeo stepped down as the Masco coach after 17 years and nearly 300 wins. Taking over at Masco next year will be Melrose Hall of Famer Shannon Kirwan, who was an 1,000-point scorer at Bentley College.
Finishing strong
The final statistics are in and Andover’s Keegan O’Connor and Trey Deloury both finished strong for Bishop Fenwick’s baseball team, the Division 3 North finalist that finished with an 18-8 record. O’Connor led the team in hitting with a .489 average and 27 RBIs while Deloury was second at .398 with 26 RBIs. Deloury was also 5-2 on the mound with a 1.71 ERA.
New Brooks coaches
Brooks School has promoted from within while hiring two new varsity head coaches. Tess O’Brien will be the new field hockey coach replacing Ali Mattison, and Carly Churchill takes over girls lacrosse replacing Stacy Turner. Mattison and Turner have moved on to Tabor Academy. Also, after Ryan Dobbins resigned as boys cross country coach, girls coach Joanna McDonough will now head up both programs.
Newman’s efforts
Hats off to Haverhill’s Larry Newman for his efforts in trying to include Massachusetts in the New England high school cross country championship meet. Newman made a presentation to the MIAA last month which provided a plan at adapting the schedule that would make it work. Newman came away not terribly optimistic that there will be any change, especially since the MSTCA seems opposed to change. It does seem ridiculous, however, that the New England meet does not include the top runners from Massachusetts.
Postponed for Derro
Last week’s scheduled first River Rivals Summer Track Meet was postponed due to the recent death of Joe Derro, the father of Pentucket track coach and summer meet organizer Steve Derro. The series will instead begin this Wednesday, July 17 at 5:30 p.m., at the Fuller Track complex in Newburyport. Joe Derro was a beloved teacher at Pentucket for 36 years.
Windham’s road trip
New Windham football coach Jack Byrne will take his team to New York for a five-team scrimmage at Niskayuna High School one week before its Division 1 opener against Bedford. The Jaguars will go up against four high school teams from the Empire State: Niskayuna, Queensbury, Guilderland and Averill Park.
“I think it’s going to be a college-style overtime tournament where each team gets the ball on the 25,” Byrne said.
33ks in one game!
McKayla Armbruster, who has an appropriate name for a pitcher, had a game for the ages this spring for Fairbault High in Minnesota. In a 15-inning 3-1 victory, she struck out an astounding 33 batters without allowing a walk. The senior had a 17-1 record and 0.30 ERA for the season to go along with 292 strikeouts, which is an average of 16 strikeouts per game.
