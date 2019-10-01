Ross to Ross
There was a lot of good material I had to omit from the Sunday soccer column focused on the family history surrounding this year’s Timberlane boys soccer team. This quote from senior Cam Ross was a tough cut, but is appropriate to share here.
“I’d say my favorite memory was sophomore year,” he said. “I think we were playing Spaulding, and (older brother Connor) sent me a nice pass and I scored the goal and he got the assist on it. That was pretty special to me.”
Speaking of ...
Speaking of Connor Ross, the former Eagle-Tribune MVP is having a fine start to his sophomore season at Endicott. The striker has started four games and has notched a goal for the Gulls (4-3-1).
Another former Timberlane star, Jon Breed, is a senior midfielder on the team and has started all eight games.
The Wright foot?
Stony Brook punter Mitch Wright is gaining some national notoriety. The redshirt junior from Australia can kick equally well with both his left and right foot, and is averaging 41.6 yards per punt this fall for the Seawolves (4-1).
Is there any doubt that this guy is going to be a Patriot one day? Bill Belichick probably fainted when he first heard of him.
Fairweather’s milestone
Former Londonderry star Eric Fairweather reached 4,000 career passing yards for the St. Anselm football team during Saturday’s 42-21 loss to Pace.
Brady owns Buffalo
After Sunday, Tom Brady now has 16 wins in Buffalo since 2001. No other quarterback — not even any starter for the Bills — has more than 14.
It speaks to not only Brady’s longevity, but the absolute carousel of QBs that have rotated through Buffalo since the turn of the millennium.
Another offer
Brooks basketball’s Tyler Whitney-Sidney of Somerville recently picked up an offer from Division 1 Richmond. The 6-foot-2 junior guard already had received offers from Bryant, Fairfield, Brown, Murray State, UMass and Providence. Last winter, he averaged a team-high 15.8 point per game.
The ‘King’ loves Trout
I know I’m young, but “King” Felix Hernandez was always one of favorite players to watch growing up. The fact that his illustrious 15-year career with the Mariners will most likely end without a single trip to the postseason is a crying shame.
Interestingly enough, out of his 2,524 career strikeouts, the player he’s punched out most is Mike Trout (27). The next closest is Curtis Granderson (23).
“King Felix” is most likely done with the Mariners, but the 33-year-old says he’s not quite ready to retire.
