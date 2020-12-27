It’s now official
Two of the premier runners in the region if not New England made it official Dec. 19 when Sam Fazioli of Salem and Jackie Solimine of Haverhill got married in Salem at Saints Mary and Joseph Parish. Fazioli defended his title at the Manchester Marathon this fall.
Virtual umpire class
In keeping with the times, the Merrimack Valley Umpires Association will be holding its annual new umpires class remotely. The first class will begin Jan. 25 and continue every Monday until Feb. 22 with the certification class set for March 1. For more information, contact Tim McGonagle at timma77@comcast.net or 978-994-4475.
White ranked No. 1
Rowley’s Thomas White has long been considered one of the top high school pitching prospects in the country and last week the Phillips Andover sophomore saw his profile rise even higher after Baseball America ranked the 6-foot-4 lefty as the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2023. The 15-year-old, who boasts a fastball in the mid-to-high 90s, is coming off a terrific summer on the showcase circuit in which he pitched 27.1 innings without allowing a run while also recording 67 strikeouts (2.48 strikeouts per inning) against just seven hits and 10 walks.
Though White did not get to pitch for Phillips Andover as a freshman due to the pandemic. The former Triton Middle School student is expected to make his high school debut this spring.
Brooks, PA nix sports
Neither Brooks School nor Phillips Academy will have any winter sports this year. Most students will be studying remotely until Feb. 1. There is still hope that there will be spring sports.
Kendall to BC
Boston College football got a late signee and a good one when offensive lineman Drew Kendall — the top-rated recruit in Massachusetts — signed his letter-of-intent. The 6-foot-4, 270-pounder is the son of former Eagle great Pete Kendall.
Headed to pros
Boston College’s football team had an excellent season and landed an impressive recruiting class but it will be hard pressed to replace juniors Hunter Long and Isaiah McDuffie, both of whom declared for the NFL draft. Long, of Exeter, N.H., led all tight ends nationally with 57 receptions while McDuffie, an All-ACC linebacker, was fourth nationally in tackles.
Kentucky blues
John Calipari haters must be ecstatic these days. After Saturday’s 62-59 loss to archrival Louisville, his usual powerhouse Kentucky team dropped to 1-6. That matched the second worst start in program history.
...
Contact Dave Dyer at ddyer@eagletribune.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.