Salem finishes runners-up
On Monday, the NHIAA unanimously voted that in each division that didn’t complete it’s state tournament, the title of co-champions will be awarded to the highest-seeded teams from each side of the respective brackets. All other teams that were remaining in the tournament will be recognized as a runner-up.
That means the No. 12 seeded Salem boys basketball team, which was in the D1 quarterfinals after upsetting Bishop Guertin, finishes as state runners-up along with Nashua South, Keene, Alvirne, Nashua North and Merrimack.
Exeter and Portsmouth were named co-champions.
Baker, Rutgers host Merrimack
Rutgers men’s basketball star point guard Geo Baker of Derry will host Merrimack College as part of its 2020-21 non-conference schedule. Baker, who was second on the team this winter averaging 10.9 ppg, will be a senior next year. Rutgers was likely headed to a decent seed in the NCAA tournament before it was cancelled due to the health crisis.
More Warrior honors
Speaking of Merrimack College basketball, senior Juvaris Hayes and coach Joe Gallo were recently honored by the National Association of Basketball Coaches. Hayes landed on the NABC All-District 15 First Team, while Gallo was named the district’s Coach of the Year.
And on Tuesday, Hayes also won the 2019-20 Lefty Driesell Award, given annually to the nation’s best defensive player. He led all of Division 1 in both total steals (121) and steals per game (3.9).
New captain
Junior Riley Militello has already been named a captain-elect for the Timberlane swimming team next year. The Sandown resident placed fifth in the 100 backstroke at Division 1 states with a school-record 1:02.58, and also has a 3.6 GPA.
Jets keep Griffin
The New York Jets exercised their 2021 option to bring back tight end Ryan Griffin of Londonderry. In his 13 starts with the team last year, he hauled in 34 receptions for 320 yards and five touchdowns.
Secure Brady
Old Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston threw a league-high 30 interceptions last year. New Bucs QB Tom Brady threw 29 interceptions from 2016-19.
New-look Pats
Speaking of Tom Brady, he and recently-released kicker Stephen Gostkowski accounted for 69% of all Patriots points scored from 2009-19 (3,553 of 5,147).
Flyers high
Dayton’s Obi Toppin and Anthony Grant became the first player/coach combo to win both National Player of the Year and National Coach of the Year since St. Joe’s Jameer Nelson and Phil Martelli did it in 2004.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.