Congrats, Pat!
A huge congrats are in order to Salem’s Pat Comeau, who earned her first ever hole-in-one on the par-3 15th hole at Campbell’s Scottish Highlands. She saw it go in the whole way, and was met with thunderous applause from her Thursday night golf league when she came into the clubhouse.
The exciting event was witnessed by fellow Salem native Carolyn Gaudette, a longtime friend and golfing partner.
The ultimate scholarship
It happened.
We’ve been following the recruiting trail of Bradford Christian’s Piath Gabriel, a 6-foot-4 senior from Manchester (N.H.) who has generated quite the buzz as a standout prospect. Well, on Monday she received a scholarship offer from Geno Auriemma and the ultimate powerhouse UConn women’s team.
Gabriel already has a list of Division 1 offers to consider, but the opportunity to play for the Huskies will certainly be tough to pass up.
Quirky fact
Sunday’s Pats-Jets game will be the battle of Tom Brady vs. Luke Falk, who coincidentally are the last two quarterbacks to be taken 199th overall in their respective drafts. Those drafts, however, were 18 years apart.
Not scared of Spiders
Power-hitting shortstop Jake Elbeery of North Andover announced his commitment to play at the University of Richmond. A sought-after prospect and current junior at Austin Prep, he’d already received an offer from Notre Dame after his freshman year.
His older sister, Nicole, was an Eagle-Tribune Super-Teamer for the Central Catholic hoop team her senior year.
Irish found a Penney
But don’t feel bad for the Notre Dame baseball team losing out on North Andover’s Jake Elbeery, though. The Irish recently picked up a commitment from Phillips’ Jack Penney of Wakefield, who hit .368 (21 of 57) for the Big Blue as a sophomore this spring.
Quick PSA
If you yell anything — especially obscenities — out of your car window at someone running, you’re lame. Stop doing that.
A Melo start
His team may still be looking for its first win, but Haverhill’s Alex Melo has had no problem making the transition from high school to college soccer. The freshman defender has started five of six games for the Lasell men’s team, and he already has a goal.
