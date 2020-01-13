Bellomo to Stonehill
Northern Essex Community College soccer goalie Anthony Bellomo will be continuing his career next year at Stonehill College. Bellomo, of Salem, N.H., was an All-Region 21 selection. A freshman, he had four shutouts and a goals-against average of 1.91 as the Knights posted a respectable 6-8-1 record in their first year as a program in more than 20 years.
NECC recruiting
Speaking of Northern Essex soccer, first-year coach Eusebio Marote and assistant Rob Smith have been doing an excellent job of promoting the program and enticing new recruits. There are already about eight new players lined up for next year, and they’ve held some informal workouts with returning players.
Postponed skiing
The conditions aren’t much better now for the North Shore Ski League season, which was supposed to start last week. It was postponed a week because of the off-and-on warm weather, and rain and Monday postponed another week because of the unusually warm weather Saturday and Sunday. Veteran North Andover ski coach Jerry Marchegioni called it the worst preseason weather-wise he’s ever seen.
New Year finish
In case you missed it, Pinkerton cross country coach Amy Bernard of Hampstead started the year off with a bang as the female winner at the 10K Hangover Classic on New Year’s Day in Salisbury. She finished with an excellent time of 39:20, which was good enough for fourth overall. Bernard’s husband, Rick Bernard, meanwhile, was third in the Hangover Classic 5K with a time of 18:49.
Baylor: UConn slayer
In case you missed it, Baylor stuck it to the UConn women’s basketball team again last week, defeating the then-top ranked Huskies 74-58 in Hartford to snap a 98-game home winning streak. Last year, the Bears ended UConn’s 126-game regular season winning streak.
Caddell a UNH recruit
The UNH women’s cross country team, which just won its league-leading seventh America East Championship and third in fourth years, announced three recruits and one of them is Silvia Caddell of Salem. The others are Oyster River’s Lily Doody and Elizabeth Martell from Essex, Vt. Martell was a state champ in the 800 as a junior and all three excel in track.
Sachems on top
According to Mass Milesplit’s Division 4 leaderboards, Pentucket’s Syeira Campbell is best in the state in the 300 (42.32), Madi Krohto is tops in the high jump (5-5), Phoebe Rubio is first in the 800 (2:28.64) and the 4x200 relay (1:48.60) and team pentathlon (2,890 points) are best in the division as well.
No. 900 for Calhoun
Longtime UConn men’s basketball coach Jim Calhoun won the 900th game of his career last week when his Division 3 University of St. Joseph (Conn.) squad beat Pratt Institute 105-61. The win put him at 900-394 over 42 years, which is impressive because he didn’t coach from 2012 to 2018.
