Career over mat
Four-time state wrestling champion Tristen Cabinta of Salem has reluctantly given up the mat to pursue a career as a firefighter. Cabinta wanted to wrestle in college, but couldn’t find a school that offered a program that would lead to his desired career. Instead, he is at Lakes Region Community College in Laconia where he is in a fire science program.
Justice of the Peace
Former Haverhill High volleyball coach Bill Kaste, who retired as a teacher and coach two years ago and moved to Florida, took on a new role this summer. He served as a Justice of the Peace and officiated the marriage of one of his former players, Victoria Pettis, the daughter of Vincent Pettis. “He (Kaste) was right on and did a great job,” said Vincent.
Sliney a captain
Former Haverhill High standout diver Michaela Sliney has been named a captain for the University of Louisville swim and dive team. A senior and former state champion, Sliney qualified for her first NCAA Championships as a junior, competing on both the 1-meter (250.10) and 3-meter (248.50) boards.
Experienced hire
North Andover seemed to have a tough job replacing Veronica Schaefer, who retired as volleyball coach after 19 years, but it was fortunate to pluck Christin Augustini to fill her shoes. Augustini was a three-year head coach at Whittier and had experience as a high school and college player. She teaches in the Andover school system so the job switch means less travel for her.
Why opt out?
Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez can opt out of his contract at the end of the season, but why would he? He has $62.5 million over three years remaining if he elects to stay. At 32-years-old, and rarely used in the field, does he really expect to get a better deal elsewhere? It’s time for him to set down roots and appreciate his ideal situation.
Engaging runners
This came as no surprise as they have been a couple for awhile, but standout distance runners Sam Fazioli from Salem and Jackie Solimine of Haverhill recently announced that they’re engaged. The pair often compete in the same road races and for three straight races this summer they were the male and female winners.
Rising Revolution
Don’t look now, but the New England Revolution is the hottest team in the MLS, largely thanks to coach Bruce Arena, who took over mid-season. Prior to Arena, the Revolution were 2-8-2. Under Arena, the Revolution have gone 8-1-7 and have become a legitimate championship contender.
