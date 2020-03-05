SUPER SHUMSKI
Merrimack senior Nick Shumski of Salem recently was named Northeast Conference Player of the Week. The shortstop totaled nine hits (9 for 16), two walks, five runs and nine RBI in four games against Michigan State.
LAGOS HONORED
Sophomore Abigail Lagos of Windham is off to a hot start for 5-0 University of Indianapolis, the No. 8 Division 2 team in the country. She leads the Grand Lakes Valley Conference in goals (21) and points (30).
KEEPING TRACK
No surprise NFL prospect Javelin Guidry Jr. from the University of Utah is a track star. But it’s the sprints (10.13 100 meters in high school) not the javelin.
COMEDY NIGHT
The 12th annual Haverhill High Athletics Comedy Night featuring star comics Dave Rattigan and Tony V. is March 13 at DiBurro’s. Tickets are $30 and are on sale at the AD’s office or through any Hillie athlete.
RUN TRACK
If you are on the fence about joining the track team, do it! You’ll meet new friends. You’ll challenge yourself. You’ll get faster, stronger, tougher. You’ll be giddy when you set personal bests and just as giddy when your teammates set personal bests.
FAMILY FEUD
Central football’s Jason Kenneally will be attending Arizona State. His brother, Sean, is a football team manager at archrival Arizona.
HEROIC HULUB
North Andover Hall of Famer Paul Hulub died Feb. 25. He was a WWII hero and worked in the FBI. You can Google a fascinating story the Buffalo News did on him a couple of years ago.
RANGER SOFTBALL
Methuen’s softball captains are returning Eagle-Tribune All-Stars Jillian McCoy and Dana Littlefield and standout second baseman Claudia Crowe. They helped the Rangers make the 2019 Division 1 state final.
CRIMSON DRAMA
In a recent 7-game stretch, six Harvard men’s basketball games were decided by a point or went to OT.
