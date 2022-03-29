PACY TO KEENE
Ryan Pacy, Salem High’s dynamic 6-2 guard, recently committed to play at Keene State. He scored a whopping 25.3 points a game (480 points, 19 games) en route to All-Division 1 first-team honors (top 6 players).
TALENTED THROWERS
Congrats to star shot putters Nate Williams (7th Division 2 States, 48-3.25) and his sponsor Jenna Bard (3rd All-States, 38-10.5). They combined to win the 29th annual Mr. North Andover Contest.
SPEEDY YOUNG
Freshman Jarrett Young of Haverhill finished fourth in the 400 meters (48.97) and second in the 4x400 (3:19.50) to help URI win the A-10 Meet. The St. John’s Prep graduate ran a 48.88 400 at the IC4A meet.
STATE CHAMP MURRAY
Liv Murray, a 5-8 junior guard, was named second-team All-Division 1 for state champion Bishop Guertin. She already holds a scholarship offer from Franklin Pierce. Liv averaged 12.3 ppg as a freshman at Salem High.
PRIDE OF EAST CHICAGO
The only two athletes to play in a World Series and an NCAA final four were both grads of Washington High in East Chicago, Indiana (population 26,370). They are Tim Stoddard (1974 N.C. State, 1979 Orioles) and Kenny Lofton (1988 Arizona, 1995 Indians).
NASHVILLE HOOPSTER
Eagle-Tribune MVP Tatum Shaw was briefly at SNHU but transferred to Division 2 Trevecca Nazarene in Nashville. The ex-Andover High star logged 11.4 minutes a game this winter as a freshman for the Trojans.
NO. 3 ALL-TIME
UAB freshman Kat Duren won the 100-meter hurdles at the Mississippi State Bulldog Relays. The Central grad was clocked in 13.55, No. 3 all-time for UAB. She also placed second in the 4x100 relay (46.56).
UNITED NATIONS
Franklin Pierce men’s soccer has 35 players. Twenty-two are from foreign countries including a whopping 14 from Spain.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can put a smile on someone’s face, just do it.
E-MAIL: mmuldoon@eagletribune.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.