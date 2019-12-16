Scarpetti at St. Thomas
There will be a new Eagle-Tribune MVP in girls gymnastics this winter. Last year’s MVP, Isabella Scarpetti, competed as a home-schooled student for Pinkerton, but this year she attends St. Thomas Aquinas and trains at the Atlantic Gymnastics Training Center in Portsmouth.
Women’s hockey added
Stonehill College is the latest four-year school that is adding women’s hockey to its athletic program. It will begin with the 2021-2022 season and become affiliated with the recently founded New England Women’s Hockey Alliance (NEWHA), a conference that comprises Saint Anselm, St. Michael’s, Franklin Pierce, Long Island University, Sacred Heart and Post.
Rogers on the rise
Endicott senior Mikaela Rogers of Haverhill, who attended Bradford Christian, is enjoying her best collegiate season. With Endicott 4-4 at the winter break, she is second on the team in both scoring (12.8) and rebounding (6.0). The 5-foot-10 marketing major was CCC Academic all-conference the last two years and averaged 10.4 points as a junior.
RIP PHIL CAPODILUPO
Sad to hear about the passing of North Andover’s Phil Capodilupo last week. I didn’t know him well, but he was involved in two of my favorite sports, distance running and wrestling, and he knew a lot about both. Moreover, I liked that he appreciated great performances, whether it was on the mat or the track, and he was generous in sharing photos with the Tribune for events he was at and felt deserved coverage.
Meals for players
The Haverhill High boys basketball boosters have expanded their role and have gotten donors and local restaurants to provide pre-home game meals. The majority of the varsity players stay after school to cheer on the freshmen and JV teams so this way they’ll have some sustenance prior to the 7 p.m. tipoff.
Baker’s big game
Former Pinkerton standout Geo Baker of Derry had a huge game for Rutgers last week in an impressive 72-65 victory over Wisconsin. Baker led all scorers with 20 points and was lauded for his defense as the Scarlet Knights improved to 7-3.
BG-Pentucket matchup
An intriguing girls basketball scrimmage took place last week when defending Division 2 state champ Pentucket hosted New Hampshire Division 1 state champ Bishop Guertin, which has won four straight crowns and returns first team all-state standout Erin Carney. According to Pentucket coach John McNamara, “BG was excellent, the best team I have seen the last few years including Mass — very talented and very deep.”
BC’s Vrabel cited
In case you missed it, Boston College red-shirt freshman tackle Tyler Vrabel was named a freshman All-American last week. The son of Tennessee Titans coach and former New England Patriot Mike Vrabel, he started all 12 games at left tackle and has yet to allow a sack in 314 pass blocks and allowed just one quarterback hit.
