Lambert honored by NESCAC
Trinity College sophomore quarterback Seamus Lambert, of North Andover, was selected as the New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC) Football Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Bantams' 31-24 victory over Hamilton on Saturday.
Lambert completed 15-of-23 passes for 245 yards and three touchdowns against the Continentals. He threw scoring strikes of 22, 6, and, 10 yards including the game-winner in the fourth quarter from 10 yards away that broke a 24-24 tie. Lambert also ran for 41 yards on 14 carries.
Lambert started his career off at North Andover High before transferring to Brooks School, where he graduated.
Tori is terrific again
Babson College senior Tori Roche, of Andover, reached the 100-point mark for her incredible field hockey career as her 19th-ranked team rolled to a 5-1 win over Wellesley College in NEWMAC action on Tuesday. With its fourth straight win, Babson improves to 9-3 overall and 4-0 in league play, while Wellesley slips to 6-5 overall and 2-2 in the NEWMAC.
Roche notched the first of her two goals 23 seconds into the third quarter extending the Beavers lead to 3-0, but the Blue answered back with 4:53 to go in the frame as Bettencourt put away a rebound to make it a two-goal game. Roche struck again 1:40 into the fourth off a redirect from Diamond, and Curley scored her sixth goal of the season with just over five minutes remaining for the final margin.
Some old Sox woes
The Minnesota Twins postseason malaise, losing 16 straight games (12 times to Yankees) going back to 2004, reminded us of some Red Sox struggles not too long ago.
Thanks to Haverhill reader David Bontempo sent in an interesting tidbit about the Red Sox playoff woes from 1986 through 1999.
The Red Sox losing started in Game 6 of the 1986 World Series (remember that game?) and continued in 1988, 1990, 1995, 1998 and the first two games of 1999. The Red Sox were 1-18 over that selected stretch.
In 1999, the Red Sox, after losing the first two games, came back to win three games, including Pedro Martinez's epic relief effort in Game 5.
Hole in one contest at Garrisons
You probably saw the story on Page 1 for Thursday's Eagle-Tribune about the Murphy family's 49-year involvement with the Gazette's Santa Fund Hole in One Contest at the Garrison Golf Center in Haverhill.
Here are the details:
Dates: Wed., Oct. 9 through Sat., Oct. 12.
Times: 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Where: Murphy’s Garrison Golf Center, 654 Hilldale Ave.
How: Participants pay $10 for a bucket of balls and drive them toward a hole 120 yards away. Those with holes-in-one or shots closest to the hole receive prizes — and bragging rights.
Winnings: Prizes include golf equipment and gift certificates donated by local businesses.
Money raised: Goes to the Gazette Santa Fund, which each year makes it possible for local people who struggle financially to enjoy the holidays.
Putting contest: One person will have a chance to win $5,000.
NBC big winner in Top 100
In celebration of the NFL’s historic 100th season, the NFL compiled a list of the 100 Greatest Plays in league history, selected by a panel of 80 experts who were chosen to participate by the NFL and the AP.
NBC broadcast five of the Top 10 plays on the list – the most of any network – including three featuring the Pittsburgh Steelers, who visit the Los Angeles Chargers this week on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.
In addition, NBC SNF play-by-play announcer Al Michaels called four of the top 10 plays on the list.
The NFL’s No. 1 play, Franco Harris’ “Immaculate Reception” in the 1972 AFC Divisional playoffs, was presented by NBC with Curt Gowdy and Al DeRogatis making the call.
NBC was also home to the fifth- (Malcolm Butler's goal-line interception), sixth-, seventh- and 10th-ranked plays, with each called by Michaels.
