Sebastian Keane update
Sebastian Keane, the recent North Andover High grad, has already started his college academic career. He started taking summer classes at Northeastern University on Monday.
The Red Sox, who drafted Keane in the 11th round of the 2019 MLB Draft, have until Friday, July 12, at 5 p.m. to sign the Mass. Gatorade Player of the Year.
The Sox hosted the Keane family last week at Fenway. Keane met several key people in the organization, including Red Sox pitching consultant Pedro Martinez.
It is believed the Red Sox need to offer more than $1 million to get Keane to give up his college career. There is a question whether they have that much money left in their signing pool (est. at $900,000).
Stay tuned.
Local draftees in minors
We have some quick stats for our local baseball players who were drafted almost a month ago, including the first report on Methuen’s Jacob Wallace, who was picked in the third round by the Rockies.
Wallace, of the Boise Hawks in the short season single-A Northwest League, has allowed only one run in five innings of work, striking out five, walking two and allowing only two hits.
Ex-Central Catholic/Elon star Cam Devanney, playing for the Brewers’ Arizona Rookie League affiliate, had a big 3-for-3 night on Tuesday and is hitting .353.
Ex-Lawrence High/Marshall University star Elvis Peralta, playing for the Athletics’ Arizona Rookie League team, is hitting a respectable .283 with two homers.
And the last signee, 18-year-old Leon Paulino, who left Lawrence after his freshman year, is off to a 1 for 13 start playing for the Red Sox Gulf Coast team in Fort Myers.
C’s hire female coach
The Celtics made some history earlier this week by hiring former University of Tennessee star and NBA analyst Tara Lawson as an assistant coach.
Lawson comes to the Celtics from the broadcast table. She spent the last two years as the primary television analyst for the Washington Wizards. Lawson also served as a longtime ESPN game and studio analyst for men’s and women’s college basketball and the NBA.
Lawson’s on-court accomplishments are just as notable. In 13 WNBA seasons, she averaged 9.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists over 377 career games with the Sacramento Monarchs, Connecticut Sun, and Washington Mystics from 2003-15.
Merrimack soccer schedule
Beginning to write a new chapter for the storied program, the Merrimack College men’s soccer team — under the direction of 38th-year head coach Tony Martone — announced its first schedule as a Division 1 program as part of the Northeast Conference.
The program ended its Division 2 history with five NCAA Tournament births over the last seven years, a 2017 Northeast-10 Conference Championship and a trip to the Round of 16 in the 2014 NCAA Tournament.
Martone’s teams have won at least 13 games in each of the last seven seasons going 102-32-10 (.770) during that span.
Six of the team’s 17 games in 2019 will be played at Martone-Mejail Field.
