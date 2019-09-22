Relive the action
For video highlight reels from Andover’s victory over Billerica and Central Catholic vs. St. John’s Prep over the weekend, visit Eagletribune.com.
The Andover video features all five Golden Warrior touchdowns — two Josh Ramos TD runs and Victor Harrington scoring throws to Shamus Florio, Kelvin Davila and Michael Slayton.
Central highlights include Ayden Pereira touchdown throws to Mark Ciccarelli and JJ Mercuri. Prep highlights are also available.
Web Gems
A pair of former local stars made huge plays in college football on Saturday, and you can see both.
To see former Timberlane Eagle-Tribune All-Star Jason Hughes kick a game-winning 30-yard field goal as time expired for the University of New Hampshire, visit the UNH athletics Twitter page (@UNHWildcats).
For video of former Eagle-Tribune MVP E.J. Perry IV of Andover, in his first start for Brown University, breaking a stunning 94-yard touchdown run, visit the Bears’ football Twitter page (@BrownUFootball).
Both are well worth the watch.
Bentley offers
Bentley is set to make a scholarship offer to Andover tight end/linebacker Michael Slayton, according to Golden Warriors head coach E.J. Perry III.
“Bentley said they are going to offer him,” said Perry. “He was excited about that, and he played like it (on Friday.)”
After learning the news, Slayton caught a 39-yard touchdown pass and made eight tackles in the Warriors’ win over Billerica.
Doctor dreams
Central Catholic receiver/defensive back Nate Hebert has ambitions to become a doctor, and he recently saw first-hand what the profession is really like.
Through the aunt of a baseball teammate, Hebert shadowed doctors from Tufts Medical for a day.
“I spoke to some accomplished doctors, and it really showed me what it takes to be a doctor,” said Hebert, who is currently enrolled in Advanced Placement biology.
BATES INTEREST
After rushing for two touchdowns and throwing a third against Dracut on Friday, Lawrence quarterback Jacob Tamayo was set to make a recruiting visit to Bates College on Saturday. The senior took in the Bobcats’ matchup with Middlebury.
Pinho stars
North Andover’s Brian Pinho scored two goals for the Washington Capitals in a preseason win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. He was named the game’s “First Star.”
Pinho is battling for a spot on the Capitals’ NHL roster. If not, he will likely return to the AHL’s Hershey Bears, where he spent last season.
...
Contact David Willis at @DWillisET or DWillis@eagletribune.com.
