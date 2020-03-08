Relive the action
For video highlights and pictures from Salem hockey star Ryan Pappalardo’s hat trick performance in the Division 1 quarterfinals on Saturday, visit us eagletribune.com.
That includes video of his game-tying goal with 4:07 left in the game and photos of his first goal and other play throughout the contest.
Watson to Plymouth
Former North Andover High football star and current Proctor Academy postgrad Darren Watson will continue his career at Plymouth State, the Scarlet Knights announced on Twitter.
In the fall, Watson was named All-New England Prep School Football Class B for the Hornets, playing alongside fellow North Andover star Jake McElroy.
In 2018, as a senior at North Andover, running back/receiver/defensive back Watson earned Eagle-Tribune All-Star honors after rushing for 665 yards, catching 19 passes for 556 yards and scoring 12 touchdowns.
Watson also stood out in basketball at North Andover and Proctor.
Shrine Picks
Windham lineman Owen Preble and defensive back/receiver Kyle Keenan have been selected to the New Hampshire roster for the 67th annual Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl. New Hampshire will face Vermont on Aug. 1 at Castleton (Vt.) University.
Preble will enlist in the Marine Corps. after graduating in the spring, while Keenan is headed to Plymouth State, according to a press release on the game.
Rex a champ
Bates junior John Rex of Andover won the New England Division 3 championship in the shot put last week with a personal-record throw of 51-0.75. That shattered his previous PR (49-7.25). It was just his second time competing in the event all winter, due to a wrist injury.
Former Phillips Academy star Rex also placed second in the weight throw with a PR of 62-6.5. That throw moved him up to sixth place nationally in Division 3.
Sosa Stars
Lawrence’s Ruben Sosa helped lead the Dominican Republic to the title in the Caribbean Series baseball tournament in Feburary. Sosa, a utility man, finished third on the team with a .348 average.
The Caribbean Series also featured teams from Colombia, Cuba, Mexico, Panama, Puerto Rico and Venezuela.
Sosa earned a roster spot in that tournament after helping Toros del Este win the Dominican Winter League crown. He hit .268 with 27 runs in 34 games.
McDonNELL returns
Great news out of the University of New Hampshire, as longtime UNH head football coach Sean McDonnell has returned to coaching duties after sitting out last season due to his battle with cancer, Roger Brown of the Manchester Union Leader reports.
McDonnell participated in the preseason last fall, before taking a leave of absence. Quarterbacks coach and former UNH star QB Ricky Santos served as interim head coach.
Commented
