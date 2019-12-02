Sevilla finishes strong
It was not a good meet for the UNH men’s cross country team at the Division 1 regional, but former Pinkerton standout Nico Sevilla-Connelly had a solid race. He was the team’s top finisher with a fine 10K time of 29:53. UNH finished 21st out of 37 teams with Harvard in first and UMass Lowell in fourth.
Rosinski: More time
Senior and former Pinkerton standout Luke Rosiniski is getting more playing time on the court thus far for the UNH men’s basketball team, which is off to a decent 4-4 start. The 6-8 Rosinski is averaging 3.0 points and 2.5 rebounds in 12.5 minutes per game.
Owls move down
The NHIAA is making changes in football next year. It is sticking with a four-division format, but there will be changes. Timberlane, for example, will move from Division 1 to Division 2, while Alvirne will return to Division 1 after a two-year stay in Division 2. Pelham is also moving, from Division 2 to Division 3.
The Owls have certainly been struggling in Division 1 the last few years, but does it makes sense to move them down? It will have the largest enrollment (1,100) by nearly 250 students in Division 2. And there are four Division 1 teams (Winnacunnet, Goffstown, Windham and Bishop Guertin) remaining with a smaller enrollment.
Pelham will now be the largest of 10 schools in Division 3.
Hardy named All-American
Phillips Academy soccer goalie Emily Hardy, a senior from Boxford, was recently named an All-American and will be honored at the United Soccer Coaches Convention in Baltimore Jan. 18. She was previously named All-NEPSAC and All-New England. Last summer, she also helped her club team win the U17 National Cup in Colorado. She is committed to Dartmouth.
Doing it right, wrong
Mansfield, in its 89th Thanksgiving showdown with host Foxboro, played its starters much of the way in its final tune-up before its Division 2 state title game against Lincoln-Sudbury on Dec. 6, and prevailed, 22-12. By contrast, Duxbury shamelessly played its reserves against Marshfield and got routed, 41-0. St. John’s Prep and Catholic Memorial, who will meet in the D1 championship, also went with their starters.
Acquaviva wins duel
In case you missed it, Newburyport’s Sam Acquaviva pulled away from former Timberlane star Liam Kimball of UMass Lowell to capture the Maudsley Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving, winning the 5K race in 16:25. Another former Timberlane runner, Louis Saviano was third. At the nearby Wild Turkey Trot in West Newbury, Nate Jenkins of Andover took first. Combined, the two races attracted nearly 1,100 runenrs.
Fiance duo prevails
At the North Reading Thanksgiving 5K, which attracted an impressive 1,013 runners, Salem’s Sam Fazioli came in first with a fine time of 16:22.9. His fiance, Haverhill’s Jackie Solimine, was the top female finisher in 18:15.4. At the Derry, N.H., Thanksgiving race, Pinkerton sophomore Luke Brennan was first among 977 finishers.
