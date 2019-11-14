Sickel in NCAAs
Former Timberlane Regional field hockey star Courtney Sickel will be among the headline players leading Assumption College into the NCAA Div. 2 regionals this weekend.
The 5-foot-6 senior forward/midfielder from Atkinson, N.H. was third in the points (20) this fall for the 16-4 Greyhounds, which play at East Stroudsburg, Pa. on Saturday at 1 p.m. It is Assumption’s first-ever NCAA tourney field hockey berth.
Sickel will be graduating in the fall with a degree in Human Services & Rehab Studies.
Awrey to Methuen
Two-time Stanley Cup champ Don Awrey, a former defenseman with the Boston Bruins, will be coming to Methuen’s Gaythorne Knights of Columbus on Sun., Nov. 17 to sign autographs.
Awrey will be signings from 10 a.m. until noon at 462 Broadway Street, on Route 28, near the Salem, N.H. state line.
Autographs cost $12 each, with additional ones costing $10.
The monthly card show goes from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with 42 dealer tables.
Locals honored for Colby-Sawyer
Colby-Sawyer College field hockey team had two local honorees this fall, including junior Julia Lanctot of Sandown, N.H. via Timberlane Regional and sophomore Whitney O’Brien of Mount Vernon, N.H. via Pinkerton Academy.
Lanctot was named second team All-Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC). She posted at least 10 points in a season for the third year in a row. She was third on the team with 12 points on four goals and four assists.
O’Brien was named to the conference’s All-Sportsmanship team, earned six starts in 16 appearances, notching her first collegiate points in a win on Albertus Magnus with a goal and an assist.
North Andover connection
Undefeated Danvers High girls volleyball team (25-0), which after winning yesterday over Dennis-Yarmouth will play in the Div. 2 state final on Saturday, has a North Andover connection.
Assistant coach Meredith Eagan was born and raised in North Andover and was captain of the 2013 Knights team (21-2 as MVC champs) and a four-year starter at Lasell College. She joined Danvers after a year as an assistant at Gordon College.
Eagan teaches at Franklin Elementary School in North Andover and heads the “Team EVO” Club Volleyball Girls 16’s Nationals.
Her brothers, Mike Jr. and Bill, were captains at NAHS (Mike in football and lacrosse; Bill in lacrosse).
32nd football recruitment night
One of the great Merrimack Valley events will be happening again, the 32nd annual EMass and southern N.H. college football recruiting night at Tewksbury High on Tues., Dec. 10.
Several area colleges and eastern colleges will be in attendance. All junior and senior football players are encouraged to attend.
The event, which is hosted by Tewksbury High football coaches and athletics office, is free.
For more info send email to Tewksbury A.D. Ron Drouin at rdrouin@tewksbury.k12.ma.us.
