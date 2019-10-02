Ch. 4’s UCLA connection
It was a proud time for 25-year Channel 4 sportscaster Steve Burton last Saturday night while on a business trip in Tuscon, Az.
His son, Austin, is a redshirt sophomore quarterback for UCLA. He was the backup heading into the season, but was called on in the fourth quarter when starter Dorian Thompson-Robinson left the game with an injury.
Austin is no stranger to the Merrimack Valley. He brought his Newton South team to Haverhill for a state tourney football game, won by the Hillies in 2016.
Late in the game, Austin led the Bruins on a drive from its own 9-yard line and trailing 20-17. He was 4-for-6 for 40 yards while adding an eight-yard run, as the Bruins got to the Arizona 21-yard line setting up a potential game-tying field goal.
The kick missed, but Austin’s play did not go unnoticed.
“(Burton) controlled (the game) the way we wanted it controlled and gave us an opportunity to tie the game and go into overtime,” UCLA coach Chip Kelly said. “For what he was asked to do in that situation for not having played a significant amount of snaps at all, I thought he did a really nice job.”
Austin is expected to start on Saturday night against Oregon State.
Mullins honored at WPI
Colleen Mullins had in volleyball, what they call, a perfect game in WPI’s win over Elms College recently.
The Andover native hit a blistering .533 in the Engineers debut last week. The senior only needed to play in two sets, finishing with eight kills in 15 attempts without an error.
For her performance she was named WPI Female Student-Athlete of the Week.
Agganis Trophy for MIAA champs
The MIAA will honor the “Legend” Harry Agganis with the creation of the “Agganis Trophy” to be awarded at each of the eight MIAA Championship games at Gillette Stadium in December.
A native of Lynn, Aristotle George “Harry” Agganis was born into a large family. Agganis excelled at Lynn Classical High School in both football and baseball as well as achieving high academic status. A local at heart, and wanting to stay close to his mother, Harry went to Boston University as a collegiate football, basketball and baseball player.
Agganis had a year of military service in the Marine Corps in the middle of his college career. He received a dependency discharge from the Marines to support his mother and returned to collegiate athletics. Following graduation, Agganis signed with the Boston Red Sox. After playing two years of professional ball, however, he became gravely ill and died suddenly of a pulmonary embolism in June, 1955.
What goes around, comes around
The Pats signed defensive back Jordan Richards, which is a tad humorous.
The 26-year-old was originally drafted by the Patriots in the second-round (64th overall) in 2015, but was later dealt to Atlanta just before the 2018 season for a 7th round pick in 2020.
So now they get him back -- he will play special teams -- and they get the pick.
Last season in Atlanta, he played in 15 games and had 37 tackles. He signed as a free agent by the Raiders in April and was released just before Week 1.
