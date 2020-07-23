Transfers to Central
Central Catholic is getting a talented transfer this fall in Preston Zinter of North Andover. He’ll be a sophomore but already has started for the BB&N varsity football team for two years along with older brother Zak Zinter, an all-state lineman who will be a scholarship freshman at the University of Michigan this fall. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Preston plays tight end and defensive end and is also an excellent basketball player. In football, he already has offers from Michigan, USC, Nebraska and URI.
Chokureva: All-American
Andover rising sophomore Michaela Chokureva has been named one of six Massachusetts girls high school swimmers as an NISCA (National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association) All-American. She qualified in the 50 freestyle (23.18) and 100 freestyle (50.09) while setting state and Division 1 meet records. Also, senior Eliza Williams was named an Academic All-American. She had a 3.89 GPA and was a key part of four state titles.
Hopkins: Another honor
Highly decorated Saint Michael’s College graduate Connor Hopkins of Windham became the second Purple Knight ever to be named a College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Scholar All-America. Hopkins won his second consecutive 50-yard freestyle crown at the NE-10 Championship in February while finishing as the runner-up in the 100-yard backstroke. With 92 career victories between individual and relay races, Hopkins registered nearly twice as many wins as any other Purple Knight over the past 25 years.
HOF postponed
The 24th Johnson-North Andover High School Athletic Hall of Fame banquet and induction ceremonies have been postponed until March 20, 2021. The banquet is scheduled to be held at DiBurro’s Restaurant in Bradford.Honored inductees include: Coach Mike McVeigh, community volunteers Vinnie Valentino and Don Marinelli, and athletes Christine (Gillespie) Ostrosky, James Connolly, Donna (Lagana) Silva, Harry MacPherson, Leonard Annaloro and the 1984-85 ice hockey team.
Flagg gets contract
The ice hockey career of Methuen’s Caty Flagg apparently isn’t over after all. The former Austin Prep star goalie, who played at the University of New England before transferring to UMass Boston, has signed a contract with the Buffalo Beauts of the National Women’s Hockey League. She’s been working out this summer with Amy Zappen with Stop It Goaltending.
