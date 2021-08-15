TATTOO ARTIST
Ex-Arizona great Tara Chaplin, who won the NCAA cross country championship in 2001, is now one of Massachusetts’ top road runners. The 5-foot tall Vermont native is a tattoo artist at Good Mojo Tattoos in Beverly and is known for her own abundance of tattoos.
ST. A’s RECRUIT
Central Catholic forward Zarina Pinto will be continuing her soccer career at St. Anselm’s. The Groveland resident scored six goals as a junior last fall. She’ll be reuniting with former Raider Marissa Greene.
IVY LEAGUER
Derry’s A.J. Lesburt, a 6-5 rising senior at Bradford Christian, will be playing his college hoops at Brown. The leaper also had Division 1 offers from Siena, BU and Albany.
BRILLIANT BRADY
Colby College star Brady O’Brien of North Andover was named All-New York College Baseball League. He batted .311 (38 for 122) with 30 runs, 20 RBIs and a league-high 6 homers this summer for the Sherrill Silversmiths.
Merrimack-Gonzaga
CBS Sports writer Jon Rothstein reports Merrimack men’s basketball will be playing NCAA runner-up Gonzaga on Dec. 9 in Spokane. The Zags feature 7-1 freshman sensation Chet Holmgren.
GAEL FORCE
Pinkerton grad Carly Young of Derry has started all three seasons on defense for Iona. In 12 games this spring she had 15 ground balls, 5 draw controls and 6 caused turnovers.
O’BOYLE LEADS WAY
Junior defender Jordyn O’Boyle started all 10 games for the 8-2 Framingham State women’s lacrosse team. The Haverhill High grad was second on the Rams with 20 ground balls and was fourth with nine caused turnovers.
PERFECT FINALE
Girls tennis coach Mike Keshigian just guided Windham to a 17-0 Division 2 state title season. He’s taking a promotion as the Windham middle school interim assistant principal so he’s giving up the head coaching job. He hopes to remain as an assistant.
DELAY OF GAME
Add to the All-Name Team BC hockey player Timmy Delay.
