The next Manning
There was an interesting story in the latest issue of Sports Illustrated on Arch Manning. He’s a 15-year-old high school freshman in Louisiana, and the nephew of Payton and Eli Manning. As a freshman starter, he threw for 2,407 yards and 34 TDs and grandfather Archie Manning says he’s ahead of where Payton and Eli were at that age.
The mighty CAL
Is there a more competitive girls basketball league than the Cape Ann League? It’s hard to think of one.
In the latest EMass top 20, defending Division 2 champion Pentucket is ranked eighth while Amesbury and Masconomet are also both ranked.
Amesbury’s only loss is to Pentucket, while Pentucket’s only loss is to Masconomet. Also, consider this: No. 4-ranked Central Catholic’s lone loss is to Pentucket, while one of Masco’s two losses was to a 5-6 Lynnfield team, which is also from the CAL.
Rogers is steady
Haverhill’s Mikaela Rogers, who played at Bradford Christian, is having another fine season as a senior at Endicott College. The 5-10 forward is averaging 11.7 points per game, leading the team in field goal percentage (49.7), and is second on the team in rebounds at 5.4 per game.
Would you pay it?
The average ticket for a seat at the Super Bowl last week was a whopping $6,539. Tickets had been selling quickly, however, including to 13 countries and 48 states.
Prolific coach
Former Duxbury coach Foster Cass passed away last week and he left quite a legacy. His teams won 612 games and he once won 72 straight, which still stands as the national record for boys soccer. He also coached Duxbury to 304 wins in basketball.
Golini on target
Former Methuen/Tewksbury standout Kelly Golini is enjoying an excellent season for the St. Anselm women’s hockey team. A sophomore, she has 8 goals and 11 assists for the Hawks who, at 13-10-3, are not doing quite as well as expected. Haverhill’s Michaela Kane and North Andover’s Caroline Kukas are two of the three goalies St. Anselm is using.
Revenge game
Andover-Central Catholic is always big no matter what the sport, but there may be even more urgency this Saturday night when Central Catholic hosts Andover at the ICenter in Salem. Andover stunned the Raiders, 3-0, earlier in the season.
A Brady alternative
This might not be popular with Patriots’ fans but, since I’ve already suggested that the Pats move on from Tom Brady, let me suggest an alternative — Terry Bridgewater. The former Viking is only 27-years-old, is a free agent and performed nicely while filling in for Drew Brees in New Orleans last year, throwing for nine TDs with a 68% completion percentage while throwing just two interceptions.
