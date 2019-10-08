Dynamite Dellea
The best individual area soccer game this fall — strictly referring to goals — has come from Haverhill’s Meggie Dellea. The junior forward scored five goals in a win over Malden, and has 10 for the season. Whittier’s Catherine Schwartz, Pelham’s Elyce Jedraszek and Bradford Christian’s Izzy Papanicolaou all have four-goal games.
On the boys side, Brooks’ Jack Brown and Salem’s Troy Deminico and Julian Bouchrouche are the only area athletes who have scored at least three goals in a game.
Granted, the Eagle-Tribune is missing a handful of box scores that have not been reported, so the numbers could be higher.
More Morrier
Plaistow’s Veronica Morrier continues to be a valuable player for the UMass Lowell women’s soccer team. The former Timberlane star has started all but one game and has a goal and two points for the River Hawks (3-7-1).
Eid honored
A big shout out needs to go to Pelham soccer’s Rami Eid. The senior midfielder was honored during Saturday’s win over Souhegan for enlisting in the Army National Guard.
Lancers ranked
Londonderry girls soccer has been pegged as the team to beat in New Hampshire this fall. The USA Today top-25 rankings of the top fall teams had the Lancers (11-0) — who are led by senior striker Olivia Stowell — at No. 15 in the country.
Undefeated Natick (6-0) was the lone team from Mass. on the list, coming in at No. 4.
Multi-talented Jones
I never realized how much of an athletic freak Julio Jones was in high school. Besides his understandably insane stats on the football field for Foley (Alabama) High, he was also a talented basketball player and standout track star. He was the state champion in the long jump (24-2) and triple jump (47-5) in 2006 and 2007, and was named the Gatorade T&F Athlete of the Year as a senior.
He also high jumped 6-6 and ran an 11.13 in the 100-meter dash.
Mighty Mercuri
Star linebacker Michael Mercuri is poised to lead Merrimack College in tackles for the second straight year. Through six games, the former Central Catholic star tops the Warriors in total tackles (45) and solo tackles (29) while adding 3.5 tackles for loss, a sack and an interception.
Loaded class
The 2017 NFL Draft was loaded with running backs.
4. Leonard Fournette.
8. Christian McCaffrey.
41. Dalvin Cook.
48. Joe Mixon.
67. Alvin Kamara.
86. Kareem Hunt.
105. James Conner.
119. Tarik Cohen.
143. Marlon Mack.
182. Aaron Jones.
249. Chris Carson.
Undrafted: Austin Ekeler.
Undrafted: Matt Breida.
