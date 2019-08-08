TIERNEY STOLE THE BALL!
It wasn’t quite on the level of John Havlicek in Game 7 of the 1965 Eastern Conference Finals, but you should still check out the video of Kaitlyn Tierney’s game-clinching steal in Methuen’s Hoops for Hope playoff win over Lynn English on Monday. It has a similar vibe, and can be viewed on the Hoops for Hope Twitter account (@Hoops4HopeMA).
A rising sophomore, Tierney promises to be a big scorer for the Rangers this winter after averaging 9.5 ppg a year ago.
NEW GUYS IN CHARGE
Sanborn football has hired co-coaches for the upcoming season, as Josh White and Todd Alley take over, following the departure of Tony King (4-6 in one season). King replaced six-year coach John Welch (26-28) last year on an interim basis, as Welch was expected to return, but will not.
White was the defensive coordinator and Alley coached the special teams under King last season.
WARRIORS CHALLENGING THEMSELVES
Now in his second year at the helm, Merrimack men’s hockey coach Scott Borek is certainly inviting his team to play the best competition. Two-time defending national champion Minnesota Duluth will be at Lawler Rink for two games Dec. 29-30, and defending runner-up UMass Amherst will be in North Andover in Hockey East play on Nov. 23.
In total, the Warriors will play three teams who were in last year’s Frozen Four.
“The Hockey East Schedule is always a challenging one with some of the country’s top ranked teams appearing in Lawler throughout the season,” Borek said.
DOUBLE TROUBLE
With football training camps heating up, injury news is doing the same. My alma mater, Maryland, was just hit by the bug in a big way this week.
Potential No. 1 wide receiver Jeshaun Jones went down with a torn ACL on Monday, then electric running back Lorenzo Harrison III was reportedly carted off with his head in his hands on Tuesday. All in the span of 24 hours.
Keep your fingers crossed for your favorite teams and players, may the injury bug avoid them.
BEST WISHES, PEDEY
The Red Sox announced that Dustin Pedroia underwent a successful procedure on his left knee on Tuesday, and will begin his rehabilitation process in Arizona shortly.
Injuries have limited Pedroia to just nine appearances over the past two seasons, and there’s no telling if the 35-year-old can really rebound. A speedy recovery for the great second baseman would be a good start, though.
DEADLINE DAY
For Premier League fans hoping that there’s still a big name that your favorite club is bringing in for the season ahead, today is the last day it can happen (at least until Jan. 1). Here’s to hoping your club digs deep into its pockets and makes that big move.
Unfortunately, for those sweating over their teams trying to hold on to prized assets, clubs from the likes of Spain, France and Germany still have until Sept. 2 to woo them away.
