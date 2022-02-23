OWLS TO RAVENS
Timberlane senior Delaney Condon has committed to Franklin Pierce for field hockey. The Owls’ co-captain was a three-year starter and was second-team All-Division 1 the last two seasons. She’s also been a varsity softball player since freshman year.
MAGUIRE DECIDES
Congrats to scholar-athlete Julia Maguire, a North Andover cross country captain who will be attending prestigious Skidmore (N.Y.) College. She’s the daughter Haverhill coach Mike Maguire and wife Kelly and granddaughter of Dick and Margaret Maguire of Haverhill.
FIGHT NIGHT
Tonight (Thursday) at the Lowell Golden Gloves, Josh Devereaux of Haverhill Downtown Boxing (novice male, 165 lbs) and Jimmy Colon of the Lawrence Lawtown Boxing Club (elite male, 139 lbs) will be fighting for titles.
CAKES ARE BAKING
Happy Birthday wishes go out to Greater Lawrence Tech Hall of Famer Jim Qualter (71 tomorrow), Phillips track star Myra Bhathena (18 Monday), Pinkerton golfer Julianna Megan (17 Tuesday), Haverhill hockey’s Brendan Fitzgerald (18 Tuesday), Methuen swimming’s Jenny Nguyen (18 Tuesday) and Central basketball’s Claire Finney (18 Wednesday).
AJ AT SUPER BOWL
Senior Aaron “A.J.” Roberts of Andover worked for a week at the Super Bowl with the Quinnipiac University Q30 television station. He is station director.
“It is definitely the opportunity of a lifetime,” Roberts told Fox 61 Connecticut. “There was never even a thought that something like this could happen.”
TAPPER GOLD
At the Hemery Invitational at Boston University, Delaware junior Trinity Tapper of North Andover won the 60 meters in 7.61 seconds, edging teammate Aja Davis (7.62)....Duke grad student Erick Duffy of North Andover placed seventh at the Virginia Tech Challenge. He vaulted 17-5.5.
NEBRASKA BOUND
Springfield Central junior QB William “Pop” Watson just gave a verbal commitment to Nebraska. He was immense in the state title game win over Central Catholic. This week he fired a 60-foot alley-oop to his football receiver Joseph Griffin for a SportsCenter type dunk.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can put a smile on someone’s face, just do it.
