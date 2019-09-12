Sports in a Minute: Tonight is for Bert Hammel

Tonight is for Hammel
Many of Bert Hammel’s former players at Merrimack College, headlined by Fairleigh Dickinson men’s head basketball coach Greg Herenda, will be at Sal’s Restaurant in Lawrence tonight, Sept. 12, to honor their former coach.
The event, called Bert Hammel Legacy, will be raising money for Hammel’s favorite cause, the Lawrence Boys & Girls Club.
Donations will help support, in Bert’s name, the annual Academic-Basketball-Awareness (ABA) Christmas Party, which the long-time Merrimack men’s basketball coach founded and ran for over 30 years.
Tickets for the event cost $30, which includes appetizers, pizza and indoor/outdoor venue to tell plenty of Bert Hammel stories. Donations will also be accepted.
You can order tickets through the event’s Website (BHL-Fund.com) or buy them at the door.
Andover’s Kennedy honored
Coming off a 3-2 week in which Endicott women’s volleyball defeated the highest nationally-ranked foe in program history, Andover resident Mackenzie Kennedy earned top honors from the Commonwealth Coast Conference (CCC) as the Libero of the Week.
Kennedy was outstanding for the Gulls, leading them first to a 3-2 win over regional power MIT before anchoring the defense in wins against Rhodes and #14 Christopher Newport at the Berry National Invitational. For her efforts, she was named to the All-Tournament Team. The senior averaged 5.42 digs/set for the week as she started with 17 in the win over MIT, only their second in program history. The senior posted 27 in the 3-1 loss to No. 20 Mary Hardin-Baylor, 25 in the 3-0 sweep of #14 Christopher Newport, and 13 in the 3-0 loss to No. 9 Berry.
Merrimack men now 2-0
Will somebody tell the Merrimack men’s soccer program they are playing Div. 1 now and were expected to start slow?
Merrimack, after upsetting Northeastern University last week, 2-1, returned the favor with the Huskies cross-city rivals, Boston University.
Merrimack beat them 3-0 at Nickerson Field under the lights.
Sophomore Stefano Pesenti totaled three points, and the tandem of senior Mirko Nufi and junior Filippo Begliardi Ghidini netted one goal each.
Giribaldi steps down at Methuen
Methuen girls basketball coach Dave Giribaldi has stepped down after two seasons (16-24).
Giribaldi told athletic director Matt Curran he would be resigning.
Giribaldi declined comment, saying Methuen High is “a good place” to coach.
Curran said “Due to some unforeseen circumstances, Dave had to step away. We wish him well. We have posted the position and will be accepting applications/resumes until Friday, September 27.”
Curran expects to receive many applications. We will follow.
Flag football clinic for girls
The first-ever female coach in the NFL, Dr. Jen Welter, is offering a free Flag Football Camp for girls 6 to 18 years old in Malden on Sept. 21 and Leominster on Sept. 22.
More details coming next week.
