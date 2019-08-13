TWITTER OFFICIAL
Methuen High grad Kyle Tremblay committed to play for Franklin Pierce men’s soccer back in January and signed with the program in February. A few days ago, the Ravens’ Twitter account announced Tremblay as a part of its incoming freshman class.
The goalkeeper starred for the Rangers and has played club soccer for Abbey Villa and spent time with the Liverpool FC International Academy. The Ravens’ Twitter (@FPUMSoccer) asked all to “give a warm welcome to Kyle” as he makes the next step in his soccer career.
OFF TO THE COMBINE
U.S. Lacrosse invited over 300 high school players to its first ever National Team Development Program Combine, from Aug. 19-23, in Sparks, Maryland, and a couple of local players made the cut.
Brooks’ Taylor Charpentier, of North Andover, is headed to the Under-15 girls’ combine, while Andover High’s Charlie Higgins will take part in the Under-15 boys’ combine. Timberlane’s Billy Savage will look to impress at the Under-17 boys’ combine.
INTERNATIONAL DUTY
There’s some cool stuff going on abroad with a couple of Phillips soccer players.
Isobel Glass, of Beverly, was called up to play for the Northern Ireland women’s Under-17 National Team to play against Bulgaria later this month, her club team, FC Stars, announced on Twitter. It’ll be fun to see if she can climb through that international setup.
On top of that, recent grad and former captain Allison Zhu appears to be enjoying her time playing back in her home city of Shanghai, as shared by @AndoverGVS on Twitter. The Phillipian wrote a story last fall on how Zhu joined a boys team when her girls team disbanded back home, so it’s good to see that she’s kept her passion for the game even after leaving Phillips.
NOT A BAD STAT
Trying to find silver linings with the current state of the Boston Red Sox isn’t easy, but Chris Sale is in the midst of a great run.
He’s now recorded 200+ strikeouts in seven consecutive seasons (2013-2019), according to @SoxNotes on Twitter. Only 14 other pitchers have recorded seven or more seasons with more than 200 strikeouts, and the only Red Sox pitchers with more than three such seasons were Roger Clemens (8) and Pedro Martinez (6).
Plus, that win over the Angels that lasted two hours and 16 minutes, thanks to Sale, was a pleasant surprise.
BROWN DENIED
An arbitrator denied Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown’s grievance over his preferred helmet being denied by the NFL, extending the saga that nobody really wanted. Brown previously said he wouldn’t play if he wasn’t allowed to wear it, but did tweet, “I’m looking forward to rejoining my teammates on the field.”
If Brown doesn’t wear the NFL-mandated helmet, he can’t play or get a paycheck, according to NFL.com. The offseason is never short on strange stories, and we’ll have to wait to find out if this one gets some airtime on Hard Knocks.
