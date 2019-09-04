  Sports in a Minute: 'Turk' comes to Methuen

Derek Sanderson coming to Methuen
Former Boston Bruins great Derek "Turk" Sanderson will be coming to Methuen on Sunday.
The two-time Stanley Cup winner will be signing autographs at the Gaythorne Knights of Columbus Hall at 462 Broadway in Methuen, near the N.H. state line on Route 28.
Autographs cost $20 each with additional autographs at $15 apiece. Inscriptions go for $5 each.
Sanderson will be signing from 10 a.m. until noon.
The monthly card show runs from 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. with over 40 tables of sports memorabilia being sold.
Basketball ref classes start soon
Do you know someone (friend, family member, etc) that wants to become a basketball official? If so, here's some information to share with them:
Board 130 of the International Association of Approved Basketball Officials (IAABO) will be offering a course for anyone interested in becoming a certified basketball official. Classes will be held at North Andover High School beginning September 23rd.
Classes will run from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday evenings. The class will be taught by Board 130 and state rules interpreter Bill Boutilier. The IAABO exam for new officials will be administered on Monday, Nov. 4th at Salem High School (Salem, MA). All residents of Essex County age 18 and older are eligible to take the course and exam.
The cost for is $175, which covers the classes, exam, rule book and all study materials. You can register online at www.iaaboboard130.org.
Win Pats Super Bowl ring
As the Patriots prepare for their home opener this Sunday, the New England Patriots Foundation is offering the opportunity to win an authentic Patriots Super Bowl LIII championship ring.
Crafted in white gold, the newest Super Bowl LIII ring features the Patriots logo, set atop six Lombardi Trophies with the title, “World Champions” proudly displayed on either side. The Super Bowl LIII logo, final score, and the team’s playoff rally cry “Still Here” can be found on the right side of the ring.
Fans can enter for a chance to win this original piece of Patriots history, personalized with the engraving of their last name. Raffle tickets are $10 each with all proceeds benefiting the New England Patriots Foundation. Deeply discounted tickets are also available if purchased in the following quantities: five raffle tickets for $25; 50 raffle tickets for $100, or 500 raffle tickets for $500.
The winner will be drawn on Tues., Oct. 1, and will be contacted by phone and email later that day. Contestants must be 18 years of age or older. For a full list of contest rules or to purchase tickets, visit www.patriots.com/ringraffle.
Wallace's great summer
Methuen resident Jacob Wallace didn't disappoint in his first summer as a professional baseball player. The fourth round pick of the Colorado Rockies played for the Boise (ID) Hawks of the short season-A Northwest League after signing his deal in mid-June.
In 22 outings, Wallace allowed runs in only two of them, including his first. He pitched 21 innings, striking out 29 as the team's closer.
He allowed only nine walks and one home run.
Merrimack soccer canceled due to hurricane
Due to the effects of Hurricane Dorian, the Merrimack College men's soccer team's scheduled trip to Georgia Southern on Friday night has been cancelled.
The Warriors' next game will now be on Tuesday, Sept. 10, when Merrimack visits Boston University at 7 p.m. at Nickerson Field. Merrimack won its first-ever Division I contest at Northeastern on Monday night, 2-1.
