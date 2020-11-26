STORK ARRIVED
Congrats to some new parents in the local sports world: Andover High gymnastics coach Tracy Vadala West and Methuen track/cross country coach Kevin Alliette.
HUSKY STRENGTH
Where are they now? Former Merrimack College lacrosse player Tim Oteri of Andover is a strength and conditioning coach at Northeastern.
FAMILY TRADITION
Brooks junior field hockey star Lucy Adams of Andover will be playing at Brown, where mom (Courtney, field hockey) and dad (Samuel, lacrosse) were athletes.
FUTURE FRIAR
Governor’s Academy junior defender Ian Olenik of Windham has committed to Providence College for lacrosse. Olenik is also a talented hockey player.
L.A. COLISEUM
An older student manager couldn’t make the trip so freshman Jason Kenneally from North Andover got the call for the Arizona State football team. He accompanied the Sun Devils to USC.
QUICK START
Senior forward Jake Pappalardo of Salem had a goal in each game as the Holy Cross hockey team opened the season opened with a win and a loss vs. LIU.
UNH PEDIGREE
UNH gymnastics recruit Gracy Mowers from Masconomet is the daughter of two UNH Hall of Famers: gymnast Jana Reardon Mowers and hockey player Mark Mowers.
