Night Owls cited
The North Shore Baseball League champion Kingston Night Owls had two all-league players, one who won a major award. Playoff hero Sean Callahan, who clinched three series and had a 0.38 ERA, captured the coveted Cy Young award and he was joined on the all-league team by outfielder Andrew Thibault. Thibault hit .479 during the regular season, .394 in the playoffs and led the team in RBIs.
No XC at NECC
Northern Essex Community College had already suspended its other fall sports, but recently decided to cancel cross country as well. The move makes sense because, in addition to lingering concerns with coronavirus, almost all of the original meets had been canceled.
Feaster Five is virtual
Although the Feaster Five has been cancelled for this year due to the caronavirus pandemic, the race will be held virtually. According to Dave McGillivray, about 500 runners have already registered.
New Sanborn AD
Bob Dawson has replaced Vicky Paraday-Guay as athletic director at Sanborn. Dawson, who was a soccer official for more than 25 years, has been an educator at different levels for 34 years. Paraday-Guay will remain as a teacher and coach at Sanborn.
Garrant featured by Jimmy Fund
Late Pentucket football star Reid Garrant was recently featured on the Jimmy Fund’s official blog as part of September’s leukemia awareness month campaign. Garrant died at age 22 in June of 2018 after a brief battle with acute promyelocytic leukemia.
Bravo honored
Andover’s Logan Bravo of Harvard was one of four North Shore Navigators players honored as first team All-Futures Collegiate Baseball League (FCBL). Bravo hit .328 with 20 RBIs and 20 runs scored. Other Navigators named first team were Sal Frelick (Boston College), Ben Malgeri (Northeastern) and Cody Morissette (Boston College).
ADs scrambling
With so much uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus, athletic directors whose teams have a fall schedule have been working overtime trying to schedule games. It hasn’t been easy. All attempts are being made to keep teams close to home, there are transportation issues and, while some schools are continuing with JV and freshmen teams, others are not.
Mookie Betts watch
The big money has not affected Mookie Betts thus far. After the weekend, he was batting .301 and among the league leaders with 14 home runs and 33 RBIs. He’s a big reason why the Los Angeles Dodgers have maintained the best record in the majors, 32-14 heading into Sunday’s action.
