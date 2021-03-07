Franklin Pierce bound
Two Northern Essex baseball players are committed to continue playing next year for traditionally strong Franklin Pierce. They are Amesbury’s Levi Burrill and Hamilton’s Hunter Wilichoski. Both are pitchers.
Jones makes switch
North Andover’s Michaela Jones, the former seven-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star in cross country and track, has transferred — after taking a gap year — from Washington University in Missouri to Pomona-Pitzer, a liberal arts college in California. The Phillips grad plans on running competitively for her new school.
Dehney on rise
Nationally-ranked girl wrestler Jackie Dehney of Central Catholic had a tremendous freshman season, starting with the 120-pound title at the Blue Devil Classic, and it could be even better this spring assuming there is a season. Since last year, she placed first in the prestigious Super 32 tournament and she has cut down to 113 pounds.
Even better record
The impressive 314-51 record of Pentucket girls basketball coach John McNamara was recently cited in this column. Good as that is, it pales a bit compared to Timberlane wrestling coach Barry Chooljian, who retired last year with an eye-popping 613-52-5 mark in 34 seasons.
Questionable praise
I had to chuckle about a story last week in which New England receiver N’Keal Harry praised quarterback Cam Newton and made a case for him returning to the Patriots. The way Harry has played the last two years, he might better be more concerned with himself and whether he’ll be on the team.
Ready for football?
The Fall 2 football season starts Friday with four local games. In the MVC, Lawrence is at Haverhill, Andover at Methuen and Central Catholic at Lowell while Greater Lawrence hosts Greater Lowell. North Andover plays host to Chelmsford on Saturday. Pentucket was scheduled to face North Reading but is in quarantine for two weeks and won’t open until March 26 against Lynnfield. Football writer Dave Willis will have previews later this week.
Call it winter track
In case you didn’t hear, indoor track is also being held in the Fall 2 season. But, partly for COVID reasons, all the meets will be held outdoors.
Love the name
The Merrimack College men’s basketball team lost five of its last six games, but the Warriors had a strong season when you consider that it got a late start due to COVID and started three sophomores and a junior. One of those sophomores, Ziggy Reid, came on strong at the end of the season to finish with an 11.5-point average with a high of 29 points against St. Francis.
¢¢¢
