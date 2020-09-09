Thibault & Silver Knights
The Kingston Night Owls were able to survive the North Shore Baseball League playoffs without their ace closer, Methuen’s Jake Thibault, who was the team’s standout reliever in 2019. He started the season with the team and had a 0.00 ERA before he joined the Nashua Silver Knights, where he had a save and 1.68 ERA.
Clutch Comei
Haverhill’s Nick Comei has been a standout for the Kingston Night Owls for years and he always seems to step it up in the playoffs. This year was no exception. After hitting a respectable .282 in the regular season, he hit .378 in the playoffs and led the team with 11 runs scored in addition to making sparkling plays — as usual — defensively at shortstop.
Pitching prowess
Speaking of the Night Owls, their top three starters were mighty impressive. Playoff hero Sean Callahan was 5-1 in the postseason with a 0.68 ERA after having a 0.38 ERA in the regular season. Jeff Williams, meanwhile, had a 2.23 ERA in the playoffs after a 1.31 ERA in the regular season and Methuen’s Andrew Hamel had a 1.02 ERA after a 1.17 ERA in the regular season.
Fall baseball
Baseball may have lost its spring season, but it may be one sport that has suffered the least from the coronavirus pandemic. Most summer leagues lasted until the third week in August or later, and indications are that there will be new fall leagues and older ones will be much bigger than usual. Play Ball in Salem is still accepting registration for all levels. Go to its website for more information.
Hole in one
Longtime Andover teacher/administrator and Brooks School grad Bill Fleischmann scored a hole-in-one last week at Whitinsville CC. Fleischmann, who grew up in North Andover and now lives in Sandown, scored the ace on the 140-yard second hole witnessed by Wayne Clayborne, Phred Borrello and Cliff Bourie.
4-sport athletes?
With the MIAA mandating a separate season for football and cheerleading, beginning Feb. 22, it will be possible for a local student in the Merrimack Valley Conference to become a rare 4-sport athlete. If there are any football players or cheerleaders entertaining that idea, please contact me at ddyer@eagletribune.com.
Challenge accepted
In a recent Sports in a Minute column, colleague Mike Muldoon cited Foot Locker national champion cross country runner Sydney Masciarelli of Marianapolis (Conn.) Prep for setting the women’s world record of 5:08.57 for running a mile while dribbling a basketball. He then stated that he’d like to see Sanborn’s Dylan Khalil, an Eagle-Tribune All-Star hoopster and cross country MVP in 2018, attempt that. Well, his mother says that he accepts the challenge and will try it in the near future. Stay tuned.
