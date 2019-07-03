UNDERCLASS STARS
After stellar lacrosse campaigns, several local standouts competed in the Under Armour Underclass lacrosse games in Baltimore last weekend.
On the boys side, Central Catholic junior twins Connor and Michael Finneran, of Andover, played for a New England Highlight team that included Phillips Andover junior Mark Witt, Pinkerton junior Mason Drouin and Timberlane junior Matt Licata. North Andover freshman Charlie Dean represented the New England Command squad.
For the girls, North Andover resident and Brooks junior Taylor Charpentier played for the New England Highlight team. There was also an Under Armour “uncommitted roster,” which included Pinkerton freshman goalie Lauren Sweeney.
THAT’S EFFICIENT
Andover resident and Austin Prep baseball player Jason Giangrande was ruthlessly efficient while pitching for the Andover Post 8 legion team against Methuen Post 122 on Sunday.
All Giangrande needed was 70 pitches to ease through the Methuen lineup. He allowed just one run, which was unearned, and struck out only three batters. Credit was owed to the Post 8 fielders for making so many plays behind Giangrande, as Andover cruised to a 7-1 win.
NJCAA ALL-ACADEMIC
Northern Essex Community College had eight student-athletes named to the NJCAA All-Academic teams, bringing the school’s all-time total to 33 selections.
Among the chosen were Haverhill grad Christine Ortega (volleyball, second team), Timberlane grad Olivia Mullins (track & field, third team) and Salem grad Rachel Amiss (volleyball, third team). Amiss earned the honor for the second time.
In order to be eligible, student-athletes must hold a GPA of 3.60 or higher. Ortega’s was 3.96, Mullins’ was 3.73 and Amiss’ was 3.77.
SOMETHING TO CHEER FOR
Take your mind off the Red Sox pitching woes and consider the offensive explosion they’ve had over their recent stretch, despite some poor results.
Per @SoxNotes on Twitter, after Tuesday night’s game, the Red Sox had recorded 15 or more hits in four straight games for the first time since 1938. They are the first MLB team to do so since the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2015.
Prior to Wednesday’s game, they’d also scored at least four runs in the first inning of each of their last three games, matching the longest streak in MLB history.
HAPPY 4TH!
Other than being the date that marks our country’s independence, July 4th is home to some famous sports moments, too. For example, Lou Gehrig’s “luckiest man” speech and Nolan Ryan’s 3,000th strikeout took place on the holiday.
In 1981, John McEnroe won his first Wimbledon title and ended a run of five straight for Bjorn Borg. While American pride is at its best on this day, in 1994, the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team lost, 1-0, to Brazil, crashing out of the FIFA World Cup on home soil in the Round of 16.
Perhaps there’s yet another big moment in store this year.
