URENA COMMITS
The Methuen High girls basketball team announced on Twitter that recently graduated senior Deangeliz Urena has committed to Wentworth Institute of Technology to continue her hoops career.
Urena averaged 4.8 points in 11 games last season, following her return to Methuen from Maine Central Institute. She also competed for the Methuen girls track team in the spring, earning an MVC All-Star nod in the 400-meter hurdles.
According to the tweet, Urena will study to be a physician.
FORMER HILLIE RETURNS
On Wednesday, Haverhill AD Tom O’Brien announced Meghan Feran has been named the girls swim coach.
Feran was a team captain at Haverhill, then went on to compete at Springfield College. Feran is owner-head coach of the SOLO Aquatics swim program.
There are big shoes to fill, as Feran takes over for Haverhill Hall of Fame inductee Rick Battistini, who brought the Hillies 325 wins over three decades as the head coach.
SEUSS DEBUTS
Pinkerton graduate Andy Seuss (Class of 2005) made his Monster Energy NASCAR Cups Series debut on Sunday in the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Seuss placed 28th out of 37 racers and picked up nine points in the standings. @RickWareRacing tweeted that Suess said, “Thank you, thank you, thank you guys! I really appreciate all of the help. Thanks for giving a rookie like me a chance,” to his team over the radio after he finished the race.
IS E-ROD THE ACE?
On a staff with Chris Sale, who is often considered one of the best pitchers in baseball, as well as Cy Young winners David Price and Rick Porcello, right now, none of them are the ace.
Over June and July, Eduardo Rodriguez is 7-1 with a 3.18 ERA, and the Sox are 8-2 in games in which he’s pitched. Price (5-1 over that span) has a solid shout, but his 4.43 ERA is a far cry from Rodriguez’s.
Right now, the best chance for the Sox to win comes when Eduardo Rodriguez is on the hill.
FENWAY IMPRESSES
While the Red Sox were on the road, Fenway Park played host to John Henry’s other club, Liverpool, and its opponent Sevilla in a preseason friendly on Sunday. The 35,654 fans in attendance did not disappoint.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said the atmosphere was “really, really cool,” while Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui joked that the crowd, which skewed in favor of Liverpool supporters, made the stadium feel like Liverpool’s home, Anfield.
In the end, the majority of the crowd left disappointed as Sevilla won, 2-1.
...
E-MAIL: swhooleyeagletribune.com
