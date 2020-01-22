Raiza Valdez passes away
We had written a few stories this year about Merrimack Valley’s royal family when it comes to volleyball, the Valdez’s of Haverhil, and the matriarch, Raiza Valdez, and her battle with cancer.
She passed away on Tuesday due to colon cancer. Her husband, Marino, is the successful head coach at Lawrence High, while daughter Leti Valdez is his top assistant. Raiza’s youngest daughter, Lismari, is a Haverhill High senior.
Raiza, a native of the Dominican Republic, had been to many matches this past year for Lawrence and Haverhill, sitting in her wheelchair.
Our condolences to the Valdez family.
Oppenheim at Torrey Pines
Andover’s Rob Oppenheim and the rest of the PGA Tour will welcome Tiger Woods to fold this week at the Farmer Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in San Diego.
Woods has a storied history at his event, winning it eight times. Oppenheim missed the cut when he last played here in 2018, going 3-over-par.
While Oppenheim missed the cut last week at the American Express Open at 6-under, he is off to a nice start this season, earning $202,933, ranking 128th overall.
Oppenheim tees off at 2 p.m. (EST) on Thursday (North course) and 12:50 p.m. on Friday (South course).
Neely, Walker youth hockey teammates
NBC Sports Boston’s Joe Haggerty, who covers the Bruins, had a nice story yesterday on Bruins’ president Cam Neely’s friendship with new Baseball Hall of Famer Larry Walker.
Both not only grew up in Maple Ridge, British Columbia, but they played youth hockey together. Walker was a goalie.
Neely, who also played a little baseball growing up, told Haggerty this is a big deal for all of Canada.
“It’s a big deal being a Canadian. He’s just the second Canadian in so that’s pretty cool,” said Neely, referencing pitcher Ferguson Jenkins getting inducted into the Hall in 1991. “Growing up he was the goalie on my teams [in British Columbia]. Every other year, we’d be on the same team and I played some baseball with him. Then we went our separate ways [at] about 16 or 17 [years old].”
Frigid Fiver race
Registration is open for the 28th annual Frigid Fiver 5K road race, which will be held on Jan. 26 at 11 a.m. The race starts and finishes at Riverwalk Brewing at 40 Parker Street in Newburyport, and after the race there will be a party with live music, prizes and raffles. The Joppa Flats Running Club will contribute all net proceeds from the race to local charities, and the first 200 registered runners will also receive a free T-shirt.
To register online, visit: http://www.active.com/newburyport-ma/running/distance-running-races/27th-annual-newburyport-frigid-fiver-5k-rail-trail-2020. Paper copies of the application can also be found at Jack Rabbit and Nancy’s Runner High in Newburyport.
Mahomes tops Brady
Patrick Mahomes has moved into the No. 1 position on the NFLPA’s official list of top-selling players, based on sales of all officially licensed NFL player-identified merchandise from March 1-November 30, 2019. Mahomes is now in position to become this season’s new pro football retail king when the final NFLPA Top 50 Player Sales list is released in April. Tom Brady has finished each of the past two seasons as the top player on the list, and currently sits at No. 2.
Mahomes ranked second in the NFLPA’s preseason rankings, but the third-year quarterback surged ahead during the 2019 season.
Brady’s sustained dominance of sales list includes not only two times as year-end leader, but also a record 17 straight appearances in the top three since the NFLPA introduced the list in 2014. Lamar Jackson has quickly ascended, going from No. 41 heading into the season to No. 12 on the current list and knocking on the door to a year-end finish among the top 10.
