Espinal to St. A’s
Two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star Whittier Tech running back AJ Espinal will continue his football career at Saint Anselm College, the school announced in a press release.
In two seasons as Whittier’s starting running back, Espinal rushed for 2,323 yards and scored 30 touchdowns. This fall, the 5-foot-10, 190-pounder ran for 985 yards and 15 TDs.
Joining him at Saint Anselm will be All-MVC Division 1 offensive lineman Santana Silverio of Lawrence High. The 6-foot-2, 300-pounder caught the eye of the Hawks’ coaching staff at their prospect camp.
Relive the action
For video highlights of Andover boys hockey’s comeback win over archrival Central Catholic on Saturday and North Andover hockey’s victory over Haverhill on Wednesday, visit Eagletribune.com.
Saturday’s video features goals by Andover’s Stephen Ingram, Timmy Kobelski and Evan Arpin and Central’s Tyler DiBurro and Aiden O’Connell along with big saves by Golden Warrior JJ Quill.
Primary memory
With the New Hampshire Democratic Primary coming up on Tuesday, it’s the perfect time to remember that the original name of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats minor league baseball team was the New Hampshire Primaries.
The Primaries name proved unpopular when it was announced in the winter of 2003, and after a fan vote the team was renamed the Fisher Cats before playing a game. The Toronto Blue Jays’ double-A affiliate, however, will bring the Primaries name back for a night on July 9.
Moving on?
Many are projecting that the New York Giants will move on from longtime long snapper Zak DeOssie of North Andover, who is a free agent.
The New York Daily News called the 36-year-old DeOssie’s return a “long shot,” while digital news site NJ.com wrote it was, “Time for a fresh start at long snapper.” Sportsillustrated.com said DeOssie would likely retire.
With the retirement of QB Eli Manning, DeOssie is the longest tenured Giant, having been with the team for 13 seasons. But he missed the final month of 2019 due to various injuries.
Thompson still scoring
Former Pinkerton Academy star Paul Thompson is having another impressive season for the Springfield Thunderbirds, the AHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers.
The 31-year-old is second on the team with 11 goals and tied for fourth in points with 24. He’s in his second season as Springfield’s captain.
From Lowell to XFL
Nick Moore, a long snapper for the Tampa Bay Vipers of the resurrected XFL, spent parts of three summers (2012-14) as a member of the Lowell Spinners. A 30th round draft pick of the Red Sox in 2011, he played four minor league seasons before retiring. He then played football at the University or Georgia (class of 2019).
