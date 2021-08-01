Captains keep playing
All three of Whittier Tech’s softball captains will continue playing softball next year. Alicia Habib is committed to Assumption, Dani Lear will play at Endicott and Alyssa Michel will play club softball at Northeastern.
Hillies stay close
Seniors from the Haverhill High softball team will be staying close to home while attending college next year. Sicily DiDomenico will be attending Mass Maritime and Shelby Eason is headed to Nichols College. Both will be playing softball. Jalyn Pear will be attending Bentley and Giavanna Torrence is set for Emmanuel College.
Eason was busy
Then freshman Drew Eason of Methuen had a busy year, particularly during the Fall 2 season. The quarterback scored touchdowns for the freshman, JV and varsity football teams according to athletic director Matt Curran. He also played JV basketball and volleyball for the Rangers.
Lawrence boxer in Derry
Lawrence lightweight Jaydell Pazmino (Thrive Boxing) will face Jonathan Cortex in the championship final of the inaugural “Granite Chin Invitational” on Aug. 28 at the NE Sports Center in Derry.
Consistent Lester
Whatever you think of former Red Sox lefty Jon Lester as a pitcher, you have to admit he’s consistent. As of a week ago, he was 110-63 in nine seasons with the Red Sox and 77-44 in six seasons with the Cubs -- both of which equals a winning percentage of .636. Also, his ERA with both teams were the same at 3.64. He is currently with the St. Louis Cardinals after the Washington Nationals traded him last week.
Respect for BC
For the first time since 2010, the Boston College football team was selected to finish third in the ACC’s Atlantic Division according to a preseason poll. Clemson was picked first followed by NC State and then the Eagles. BC returns 20 starters from last year’s 6-5 squad.
Kane in rehab
Here’s hoping for a complete recovery for Haverhill’s Gary Kane, the head girls hockey coach for HNAP. Kane broke his hip in May and has been in rehab and out of work ever since. He hopes to return to his work as a chiropractor on a limited basis this week and be near full recovery by the start of the hockey season.
Rave reviews for Fry
NFL Insider Albert Breer tweeted this last week regarding the Steelers and second-round pick Pat Freiermuth of Merrimac: “TE Pat Freiermuth was a monster on Saturday. Catches everything. The rookie’s trending towards a real role.”
