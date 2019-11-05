Who’s No. 1?
Interestingly, between the three field hockey Divisions in New Hampshire, no No. 1 seed won a state championship — or even made it to a title game. Pinkerton (D1), Derryfield (D2) and Hopkinton (D3) were all upset in either the quarterfinals or the semis.
Of course, that paved the way for second-seeded Windham to win its fourth state title in seven years, and first in Division 1 since moving up two years ago. No. 2 Hanover (D2) and No. 3 Bishop Brady (D3) were the other state champs.
Blaisdell a champ
Speaking of field hockey, high-scoring junior Kate Blaisdell lost a chance to celebrate with her former Windham teammates in the state finals, but she was able to do her own celebrating. She scored Hanover’s first goal in the Division 2 finals 3-0 victory over Souhegan. She finished the season with 15 goals after scoring 28 as a Windham sophomore.
Spotlight on Colome
Pretty cool to see The Daily Orange, Syracuse University’s independent student newspaper, do a lengthy feature on fifth-year graduate basketball transfer Elemy Colome of Lawrence. The article takes a deep dive into Colome’s maturity, and her relationship with her former coach at URI, Daynia La-Force.
It’s certainly well worth the read.
Confusing roster
Try following along to this one. The Manchester Central football team has an Aiden Kelley and a Sean Kelly, and also a Joshua Jerome and a Gerome Rogers.
Ranked Wildcats
The University of New Hampshire men’s soccer team was ranked No. 18 in the nation (Division 1) by the United Soccer Coaches National Poll. Senior Chris Arling of Windham has been a big contributor to the success of the Wildcats (12-1-2), as he’s tied for fourth on the team with three goals.
New record
In case you missed it over the weekend, Phillips cross country senior Chris Ratcliffe of Carlisle broke the school’s course record in 15:38, breaking Pablo Durana’s time of 15:40 set in 2002.
Big-time Bennett
Former Pinkerton star Emma Bennett of Hampstead is having a fine junior season for the red-hot WPI field hockey team. The midfielder has started all but two games and has two goals and two assists for the Engineers (16-2), who started their run in the NEWMAC tournament on Tuesday against Mount Holyoke.
Tight race
While Whittier’s Catherine Schwartz locked up the crown for our area girls soccer goal leader weeks ago, the boy’s race is still very much up for grabs. Timberlane’s Cam Ross is currently on top with 12, but the Owls are done for the year. North Andover’s Jimmy Boyle sits at 10 as the Knights prepare to start their Division 2 North tourney run today.
