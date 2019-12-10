Willis a champ
Sophomore forward Connor Willis of North Andover was part of the Assumption College men’s soccer team, which captured the NE-10 for the first time in school history. They went on to receive a bid into the D2 NCAA tournament and won their first game against West Chester before being knocked out by No. 2 seed Gannon.
Struggling NECC
The young Northern Essex men’s basketball team is having a rough first semester. Heading into the week, the Knights had just a 1-10 record and were averaging just 69 points a game, way below their normal standard. One bright spot has been freshman Scottie Austin of Toronto. He’s averaging 16.5 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.
Welch finished 2nd
Former Haverhill High standout Jefferson Welch, who moved to Manchester, N.H., a few years ago, is starting to make a name for himself in his new city. He finished second overall among over 1,800 runners at the Fisher Cats Thanksgiving 5K with an excellent time of 16:21.
NE tourney in Methuen!
Hats off to the Methuen athletics department for agreeing to host the New England Wrestling Tournament next March when other venues fell through. The site, in the Merrimack Valley, is exactly where it should be. The two-day tourney, in early March, will be tight in space so, for the first time, it will be held on Saturday-Sunday instead of Friday-Saturday. It’s been held in Providence the last few years.
Takesian back at it
Good to hear that former Whittier Tech head wrestling coach Harry Takesian is staying involved with the sport. He’s helping out at Tri-County Regional Vocational Tech and is still sponsoring some amazing clinics, including this fall with 4-time All-American and NCAA champ Myles Martin of Ohio State.
One-two combination
Senior Michaela Kane of Haverhill and freshman Caroline Kukas of North Andover are both off to great starts sharing the goaltending duties for the St. Anselm women’s hockey team. Kane is 4-2 with a 1.16 goals against average and a .936 save percentage while Kukas is 3-0 with a 1.00 gaa and a .938 save percentage. Also on the team, of course, are juniors Mary Lambert of Plaistow and Kat LeFebre of Methuen and freshman Kelly Golini from Methuen/ Tewksbury. Golini is second on the team in scoring with six goals and seven assists.
Sheehan chips in
Freshman Mitch Sheehan of North Andover, who last played for the Junior Monarchs, is having an immediate impact with the Endicott men’s ice hockey team. He has two goals and two assists and is lauded as a fine two-way player. Sophomore goalie Elijah Harris of Haverhill is 1-1 for the Gulls (6-3).
