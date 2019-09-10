Arling rockets
The UNH men’s soccer team is off to a fine 2-0-2 start, and Windham’s Chris Arling is a big reason why. The 6-foot-2 senior forward has a team-high eight shots and is tied for the team high with two goals.
Actually a Vol
Last week I said that Salisbury’s Kaitlin Harty, cousin of Merrimack College women’s soccer sophomore Rebecca Harty of North Andover, swam for the University of Texas. She actually transferred to the University of Tennessee and is a current junior whose top event is the backstroke.
Florida bound
Bradford Christian senior Rachel Romich of Groton just committed to the Lynn University (Boca Raton, Florida) women’s basketball team. Last year, Romich averaged 14.0 ppg for the NEPSAC Class C champions and scored 13 in the 69-61 title win over Loomis.
McKee mania
Windham’s James McKee was the top golfer for Army this weekend at the Alex Lagowitz Memorial Invitational at Colgate. The junior tied for 16th out of 96 golfers with a three-day total of 221 (71-71-79, +5).
Former St. John’s Prep star Chris Francoeur of Amesbury won the event with a 7-under 209 (71-70-68) for Rhode Island.
Fireworks fiasco
This was really dumb. So over the weekend, UMaine was playing Temple in field hockey on the campus of Kent State — which hosted the event — when the game was abruptly cut short heading into double overtime. After 70 minutes, with the score knotted at 0-0, the game was called off and subsequently classified as a scrimmage.
The reason?
The Kent State football team’s game was getting ready to start, and the school needed the field hockey field for a pregame fireworks display. What an utter slap in the face to both of those programs for a completely useless reason.
Raiders teaming up
Former Central Catholic girls soccer stars were front and center this weekend for Boston University. Against UConn on Sunday, Andover’s Ashley Raphael scored a goal and Atkinson’s Amanda Fay started in net and made six saves.
Brown gone wild
New Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown has had quite the offseason. People forget that he actually froze his feet in a cryotherapy chamber, but that’s probably because it doesn’t even crack the top-10 craziest things he’s done in the past five months.
Time changes
All Lawrence boys soccer home games this season have been moved to 4 p.m. starts.
