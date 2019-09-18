Yaz foul caught by Andoverite
What are the odds that the first foul ball Mike Yastrzemski hit at Fenway Park would be caught by a friend of the family from Andover?
Say about 36,000 to 1?
Well, it happened. Andover’s Jay Doherty, of Doherty Insurance, father of a former classmate of Mike Yaz’s at St. John’s Prep, Tripp Doherty, caught the innocent foul ball in the top deck behind home plate.
Who would’ve thought it?
Palladino interviewed Yaz
Being it is “Yastrzemski Week” here in New England, we have a quickie story from former Eagle-Tribune sportswriter Steve Palladino who has something in common with Carl Yastrzemski. They both graduated from Merrimack College.
“It was Sunday, Sept. 18, 1983,” said Palladino. “I was a sophomore at Merrimack and sports editor of the school newspaper. The Red Sox gave me the opportunity to interview Yaz prior to this day’s game with the Detroit Tigers.
“I met Yaz on the field and walked through the dugout to the locker room with my favorite Red Sox player of all-time,” recalled Palladino. “I will never forget that walk as we talked about the two World Series’ that Yaz played in -- 1967 and 1975. When we got to the locker room, Yaz was greeted by Frank Malzone and he introduced me to the former Red Sox third baseman. He also introduced me to Jim Rice and Jerry Remy, who were nearby.”
The duo chatted for about 20 minutes in all, including discussion about Merrimack.
“He said he was going to keep his promise and graduate,” said Palladino. “And he did in 1986.”
“Yaz signed a game program from that day,” said Palladino, “which I still have.”
Salem frosh honored at NECC
Northern Essex Community College freshman soccer player Anthony Bellomo, of Salem, N.H., has been named the NJCAA National Goalie of the Week.
Over two games, Bellomo recorded a tie and win, the latter of which was his first and the team’s first win and shutout of the season. In 200 minutes of action, Bellomo recorded 21 saves and allowed just one goal.
Renaissance fund-raiser for Bahamas
Renaissance Golf Club in Haverhill will host a fund-raiser on Friday, Sept. 27 to support relief efforts underway in The Bahamas.
The club had long planned to hold an event called ScotlandLIVE in celebration of its sister Southworth golf resort in Scotland called Machrihanish Dunes. But after Hurricane Dorian destroyed much of Great Abaco island, home to another Southworth club community, The Abaco Club, the focus of the event shifted.
“One of the wonderful things about being a Southworth club is that our members enjoy reciprocal privileges at all the other Southworth clubs and communities,” said Lana Packard, General Manager at Renaissance. “Our members regularly travel to stay and play at Machrihanish Dunes in Scotland, so we created this night to honor and celebrate that relationship. But with what happened to Abaco with the hurricane, we wanted to do something to help.”
