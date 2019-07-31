Yaz on fire
Andover’s Mike Yastrzemski is on a tear at the plate for the San Fransisco Giants.
Highlighted by a 4-for-5, two-RBI night on Sunday in a win over the San Diego Padres, Yastzemski’s average has jumped to .275 in 54 games this season.
He had 21 hits in his last 15 games heading into Wednesday, with 31 RBIs and 34 runs scored, and he has earned praise for his outfield defense.
Horan a champ
Methuen’s Matt Horan helped lead the Middlesex team to the Hockey Night in Boston Boys Major Showcase championship. His squad defeated Mass. West, 3-2, in double overtime in the final.
North Andover’s Jack Pascucci (Governor’s Academy) made the All-Tournament team after leading New England to the semifinals. Also on that team were Patrick Moran (North Andover) and Evan Moore (Salem, N.H), both of St. John’s Prep.
Andover excels
The Andover football team went 4-1 in the Northeast 7v7 flag football East Regional over the weekend at Greater Lawrence Tech.
The Golden Warriors, led by the likes of returning stars Victor Harrington and Seamus Florio, went 4-0 in pool play before falling to Revere in the playoffs.
Andover will next play in the New England finals on Thursday at Bishop Fenwick (4 p.m.)
Host Greater Lawrence and Lawrence High each went 2-2 in pool play.
Dalton shines
Andover’s Jake Dalton placed third in the 17-18 year-old division of the hammer throw at the USATF Hershey National Junior Olympic Track and Field Championships in Sacramento, Calif.
Dalton finished with a best throw of 210-4, which he tossed on his second attempt of the day. The winner, Logan Coles of Rhode Island, threw 219-3.
Dallion honored
Phillips Academy star Dallion Johnson of Bradford was named one of the Top Performers at the recent Adidas Gauntlet Finale in Los Angeles.
The Penn State basketball commit scored 15 points against YGC36 (Texas), 12 points against the Wildcat Selects (West Virginia/Pennsylvania) and 13 against Team Florida.
Make it three
Top Blue Jays prospect Bo Bichette — the last of the Big Three that helped lead the New Hampshire Fisher Cats to the Eastern League title last summer — made his major league debut with Toronto this week and singled in his second big league at-bat.
A shortstop, Bichette was joined in the infield by fellow 2018 Fisher Cats third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and second baseman Cavan Biggio.
