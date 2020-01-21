Finally, the debut
Zion Williamson, the top choice in last year’s draft, will finally make his debut on the court Wednesday when New Orleans hosts San Antonio. The former Duke star has missed New Orleans’ first 41 games while recovering from knee surgery.
Back to DCU Center
The MIAA confirmed last week that six of the eight state basketball finals, scheduled for March 14 this year, are headed back to the DCU Center in Worcester, where it was held for many years. The finals were held in Springfield from 2016-2018 with low attendance and last year was split between Holy Cross and WPI.
BC get talented QB
Boston College announced last week that red-shirt freshman quarterback Phil Jurkovec has transferred to the Eagles as a mid-year transfer after two seasons at Notre Dame.
Jurkovec will apply to the NCAA for a waiver to become immediately eligible with the Eagles this fall. If the waiver is not approved, Jurkovec would have to sit out the 2020 season per NCAA transfer regulations. In six games for the Fighting Irish in 2019, Jurkovec was 12-of-16 passing for 222 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 130 yards and averaged 5.9 yards per carry as Notre Dame’s backup quarterback.
Jurkovec finished his prep career as one of the most decorated quarterbacks in Pennsylvania history.
Catholic schools rule
This is not exactly breaking news, but Catholic schools continue to rule in Massachusetts high school hockey. In the latest state-wide boys poll compiled by the Boston Globe, seven of the top-ranked eight teams, led by Xaverian with Catholic Memorial second, are Catholic schools with only Arlington in third the exception. There are no Merrimack Valley schools ranked in the top 20.
The pin machine
Former Methuen standout Travis Manick is enjoying another excellent season on the mat as a sophomore at Rhode Island College. He currently boasts a 20-8 record with 10 pins, which is by far the most on the team.
Concussions in sports
Football may seem like the most likely sport in which to get a concussion, but it’s not true according to data from the National Safety Council. According to an extensive study, hockey is the worst sports for concussions followed by snowboarding. Football is fourth most common.
Boyle back on track
Former Triton star John Boyle, who was an NCAA Division 3 wrestling champion with a 33-6 record at 184 pounds for Western New England College, is back on track after missing several weeks of action with an early season injury. He currently boasts a 13-2 record.
Metivier commits
As expected, Methuen distance running ace Xavier Metivier committed to continue his athletic and academic career at UMass Amherst. He will study at the business school there and run cross country and track. Thus far this winter, he has run the fastest 2-mile time in the league, a 9:50.
