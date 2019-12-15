20 YEARS AGO
Dec. 5th marked 20 years since Pentucket football won the Eastern Mass. Division 4 Super Bowl championship. The Sachems rallied for all of their points in the fourth quarter to beat Dighton-Rehoboth 20-6 at Boston University.
Pentucket was led by 1999 Eagle-Tribune defensive Player of the Year Ian Hendrick and Eagle-Tribune All-Star fullback Paul Bianchi. Dave Nazzaro ran for two touchdowns and Adam Patten ran for one TD in the title game.
Future Merrimack College star Matt Lovett had a key late sack. A reserve sophomore lineman on that team was — me. I didn’t know at the time, but I was playing with a torn MCL.
HOCKEY CONNECTION
Promising Brooks school freshman goalie Andrew Heinze of North Andover is a member of the legendary Heinze hockey family.
Andrew’s father Paul Heinze is the cousin of former Boston Bruins forward Steve Heinze and ex-Merrimack College star Andy Heinze, who both starred at North Andover High.
OTERI FEATURED
State championship-winning Methuen/Tewksbury girls hockey coach Sarah Oteri was featured last week by the New England Hockey Journal. It looked at her journey from Andover High star to winning the state title with the Red Rangers.
CAPTAINS CORNER
The winter season is underway, and that means we have a new crop of high school captains ready to lead their teams.
If you’re an athletic director, coach, parent or even athlete who would like your team’s captains featured in our regular Commonwealth Motors Captains Corner feature, please send a photo to dwillis@eagletribune.com.
WESTY TO DARTMOUTH
Former Red Sox No. 1 prospect and Lowell Spinners star Ryan Westmoreland has been hired by UMass Dartmouth as an assistant baseball coach. Westmoreland has been pursuing a career in coaching since his career, famously, ended after one minor league season due to a cavernous malformation in his brain in 2010.
NH ROBBED
Malcolm Bussey of St. Paul’s School was named 2019 Gatorade New Hampshire Football Player of the Year.
Bussey, of course, is not from New Hampshire. He’s from Canada. And St. Paul’s is in Concord (N.H.), but doesn’t play a New Hampshire schedule.
Robbed again were real New Hampshire athletes like Londonderry QB Jake McEachern (1,422 yards, 23 TD passing, 735 yards, 9 TDs rushing) and Salem running back Josh Maroun (1,133 yards, 16 TD rushing).
...
Contact David Willis at @DWillisET or DWillis@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.