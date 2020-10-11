Dellechiaie hits 300
North Andover cross country coach Rick Dellechiaie reached a milestone Saturday when the Knights swept both the boys and girls meets at Chelmsford. That gave him a combined record for the boys and girls of 300-158 in 21 years while being in both the Cape Ann League and Merrimack Valley Conference. Dellechiaie also coaches indoor and outdoor track at North Andover.
Race postponed
The 24th annual Lawrence Vietnam Memorial Walk/Run scheduled to be held October 25th is postponed until next October due to the coronavirus pandemic.
NECC Esports
The Northern Essex Community College Esports team had a perfect week in what was the regular season kickoff for both NJCAAE and New England Collegiate Conference competition. Top players, all named “Players of the Game,” were Lawrence’s Jeremy Hernandez, Kirmy Ramos and Jason De Leon.
Discovered on treadmill
Windham’s Trey Gonzalez, who is the team’s No. 2 runner behind standout Rohan Rai, does not have an extensive background in cross country. Head coach Kelly Fox discovered him running on a treadmill as a freshman and encouraged him to give cross country a try. She apparently has a good eye for talent.
CAL allows home fans
The Cape Ann League’s athletic directors voted last week to allow home fans at games. Each student-athlete will be allowed to have two parents or guardians attend each home contest, and all spectators will be required to wear a mask and remain socially distant during the game.
Aiming for Olympics
Former UMass Lowell star and Whirlaway Racing Team standout Ruben Sança is aiming for the Olympics once more. The 33-year-old Sanca, who now lives in Newburyport, represented Cape Verde at the 2012 London Olympics and is training hard to earn one of Cape Verde’s marathon wild card spots for next year’s Tokyo Olympics.
Virtual Turkey Trot
Registration is now open for the Maudslay Turkey Trot, which — like the Feaster Five — will be held virtually this year due to the pandemic. Runners can complete a 5K route anywhere they like, whether on the official course at Maudslay State Park or elsewhere, and official times will be posted online at the end of November.
Vezina winner
In case you missed it, former UMass Lowell ice hockey goalie and current backstop for the Winnipeg Jets Connor Hellebuyck captured this year’s Vezina Trophy. After being named the runner-up for the title in 2017-18, Hellebuyck became the first goalie in the history of the Jets’ organization to earn the honor. He finished second in the NHL in wins (31), first in shutouts (six) and seventh in save percentage (.922) among goalies who played at least 20 games in 2019-20. He was 31-21-5 with a 2.57 goals-against average.
