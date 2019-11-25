Another top freshman
The Haverhill girls swim team was not quite as successful as in past years, but there was a promising core of youngsters on which to build. Sophomore Cailey Simard, of course, won the Division 1 state diving title, but there are also some strong young swimmers led by freshman Jackie Story. Although in the background due to sensational Andover frosh Michaela Chokureva, Story had a great Div. 1 meet herself, placing third in the 200 IM and third in the 100 butterfly.
Somerset-Berkley rolls
In case you missed it, Somerset-Berkley rolled to the Division 1 field hockey title last weekend, defeating Longmeadow 4-1 in the finals. Led by its two boy standouts, it outscored its six playoff opponents 24-3.
Valentino out fast
Former North Andover wrestling standout Joey Valentino is off to a fast start in his collegiate career. He quickly earned the starting nod as Castleton University’s 125-pounder, and in his first tournament, at Johnson & Wales, finished with a 5-1 record. He then went 2-1 with a pin over the weekend at the WPI Duals.
Manick Mania
Rhode Island College sophomore Travis Manick of Methuen went 4-1 with three pins to finish third at 197 pounds at the Doug Parker Invitational in Springfield Saturday afternoon. As a freshman, Manick was a National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) Scholar All-American while going 20-8 with an impressive 10 pins.
Brooks volleyball
For a first-year program, Brooks enjoyed a surprisingly successful season. The Green and White ended the season 9-6 by winning their last six matches. And, in their last match of the season, they defeated Tabor Academy, which was undefeated at the time and tied for the league championship.
2 Knights honored
Northern Essex goalie Anthony Bellomo from Salem, N.H., and Haverhill’s Ethan Rousseau have been selected to the Region 21 All-Region team. Bellomo, who led the region in saves, was a first team selection while Rousseau made second team as a midfielder. The Knights concluded the season with a 6-8-1 overall record and 4-4 record in Region 21 play, to mark the return of the sport to the college for the first time since the mid 1990s.
Welch inducted
Salem’s David Welch was inducted into Tilton’s Athletic Hall of Fame on Nov. 9. Welch enjoyed a terrific wrestling career at Tilton and then went on to star at Roger Williams University. Welch was a two-time New England champ at Tilton and then went 151-14 at Roger Williams and won the school’s first national title, at 197 pounds, in 2016.
Esports success
Northern Essex Esports competitors are doing well in their first season. Chris Long, Aidan Warren, Adryan Espinal and Muyirah Valdez all qualified for the NJCAA Smash Brothers postseason tournament. Also, the Knights recently went 2-2 in their inaugural Overwatch tournament, the Boston Uprising Collegiate Cup, led by Alex Montanez.
